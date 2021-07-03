BCB hosts Desinco Trading Ltd Tribute to Umpires Programme

– Berbice cricket scheduled for September restart with strict guidelines in place

“Each one of you are a vital stakeholder in the development of Berbice cricket and as long as my administration is in office, every hero and stakeholder would have a place at the table, even those who might not agree with us. Berbice cricket belongs to all of us and as umpires you are a vital part of the game on and off the cricket field. We honour you as heroes and we look forward to working with you in the future to take our cricket even higher,” Those were the words of Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster as he spoke at the presentation ceremony of the BCB/DeSinco Trading Ltd Tribute to Umpires programme.

The pro active and vibrant cricket board on Thursday last hosted the tribute programme at its Charlotte Street, New Amsterdam head office with the support of DeSinco Trading and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS.

Foster reminded the attentive gathering that in February, 2018, his administration had committed itself to making every stakeholder in Berbice Cricket at home in the system and to make sure that every hero is recongised and honoured. He noted that the BCB has always enjoyed a close and very productive relationship with the Umpires Association. The success of Berbice cricket, the BCB President stated would not have been possible without the support of the umpires and he urged them to maintain their high level of commitment and professionalism.

Foster, who is also a Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board and Director of Cricket West Indies, announced that the board would continue to invest heavily to improve the standard of umpiring and committed to providing t-shirts and caps for the umpires before the restart of the cricket season.

The BCB President also announced that the 2021 season would most likely restart in September after the end of the current rainy season but he warned that the board would do so under some very strict guidelines. Noting that the health and safety of players and officials shall be the main concern of his administration, Foster urged the umpires to make sure that they are fully vaccinated as no one who is not, would not be allowed to play in cricket tournaments organised by the BCB. He also announced that several major developmental programmes would be done over the next three months including the distribution of millions of dollars worth of cricket gears, the publication of a coaching manual, induction into the Hall of Fame, distribution of cycles and educational materials under the Basil Butcher Trust Fund, hosting of mini academies and social skills for junior cricketers.

The BCB for 2021 has shared out millions of dollars worth of cricket gears, uniforms, cycles, school bags, catching cribs, stumps, cricket balls, grass cutters, scorebooks, trophies, medals and covid 19 protective items to clubs and cricketers across the county.

Veteran umpire Lennox Outar, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, stated that it felt very special to be recongised and honored by the BCB. Berbice umpires, he noted are very happy at the current administration of Berbice cricket and hailed the leadership of Foster which has resulted in everyone not only feeling comfortable but their concerns are listened to. He committed his colleagues to working along with Foster and expressed the hope that he would consider running again for a third term in office at the next BCB Annual General Meeting. Each of the umpires received a Desinco Trading hamper, a t-shirt, a food hamper and a medal of excellence. The BCB would like to express gratitude to the Management of DeSinco, especially Ms Sarah Savory for their support of Berbice cricket.