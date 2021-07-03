assoo Group hosts sod-turning ceremony for US$20M Marriott Courtyard Hotel

– Investors say seven more to come

Kaieteur News – The official sod-turning ceremony for the US$20M Marriott Courtyard Hotel near the Cheddi Jagan International Airport was held yesterday and is expected to be completed in the next 24 months.

The ceremony took place on a 2.5 acre plot of land and was attended by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali; the Bassoo family, namely Jeremy Bassoo, Roy Bassoo and Denise Bassoo; the Ambassador of the United States to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; and other ministers including Minster of Tourism, Oneidge Walrond, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

According to Roy Bassoo, contractor for Cardinal Investment Inc. and Bassoo Building & Civil Engineering, the 140-room hotel is one of eight more to come, along with other internationally recognised names.

Cardinal Investment Inc. is a special purpose company, which was established by the Directors of Bassoo Group to construct the hotel. “We have partnered with Qingjian Group Guyana Limited also known as CNQC, who will lead the construction of this hotel,” stated Bassoo. The company is ranked 292nd in the top 500 Chinese companies and enterprises and is currently constructing the new Pegasus Hotel Suite. He stated that the Bassoo Group is happy with the partnership and is confident that with their combined experience and expertise, they can complete the hotel way before the scheduled timeline.

Representative of the Marriott Hotel franchise, Eduardo Reple, mentioned that he felt privileged to be able to share the special moment and thanked the media and ministers present for joining him at the ceremony. U.S Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch, while addressing the gathering, was keen to note that the Courtyard Marriott is just one of a growing number of international investments in Guyana. She mentioned that it signals great confidence in the future of the economy. Lynch noted as well that the hotel’s construction is not just welcomed but needed as it accommodates for the lack of hotel rooms in Georgetown.

As for Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, he said the construction of this hotel is a dream that is being realised within the wider vision of the Government. He said that Marriott can guarantee good business and that since it’s re-opening, CJIA is nearing 100,000 arrivals. He said there is much to be done and that there is room for investors and the private sector. Edghill also noted that there will be particular accommodation for Guyana’s local arts and craft, which takes into consideration the smaller investors and showcases Guyanese hospitality.