An honour to be named in ‘Golden Jaguars’ 23-man squad, Bevan Baker and Hudson Hazlewood

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

By Franklin Wilson in Fort Lauderdale, compliments of the GFF

With Guyana’s ‘Golden Jaguars’ set to take on Guatemala in a must win game tonight at the DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the duo of 21 year-old Bevan Baker and 19 year-old Hudson Hazlewood who were added to the 23-man squad are both elated and have stated that it’s an honour represent the nation.

Mere hours after being told that they were included after they have been training with the squad in Guyana and now here in Florida, the duo expressed delight.

Baker, who recently graduated from Johnson North Miami, Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management, emulates his elder brother, Brion, who also represented the ‘Golden Jaguars’, shared that he would have been playing the game since he was three years-old.

The wing back, who also plays center midfield, noted that his brother has been a huge inspiration for him over the years. Bevon plays with Miami Dade FC and started for them in the friendly match against Guyana on Saturday last.

He shares his thoughts on being selected: “It’s nothing short of a dream come true, it’s very inspiring to play with these top level players and to represent this beautiful, Guyana. I am lost for words; I have dreamt about this since I was 10 years-old and now it’s a realisation of that dream. I just want to go out there with the minutes that I’ll get and represent Guyana like I know I can.”

Like Bevan, 20 year-old Hudson Hazlewood, who comes from a football family has now emulated his dad, Dr. Dexter Hazlewood (former player) and sister, Cameo Hazlewood (Lady Jags). Both Baker and Hazlewood would have invested in coming back to Guyana to train with the local squad at Providence and now here in Florida.

The center midfielder and winger, who is a Rising Junior who is studying Neuro Science at Washington University in St Louis, believes that his inclusion in the squad is the culmination of hard work and a lot of support from the people around him.

“I’ve been playing this game all my life and it’s an honour to be able to represent Guyana where my family’s from. I know they are all proud and happy to see that I can represent them. I want to thank my family for supporting me, my coaches, my club and my school.”

Hudson also informed that his sister, who is four years his senior, would have been a great supporter and has been challenging him his entire life, “Soccer is a huge part of our family, we grew up training together, challenging each other, so shout out to her for driving me to be the player that I am today,” Hudson stated.

Both Bevan and Hudson would have represented Guyana at the Under-20 level.