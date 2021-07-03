Agri Minister says Govt. working to resolve issues plaguing $11.5B fishing industry

– As Ministry observes Fisherfolks Day 2021

Kaieteur News – Earlier this week, the Ministry of Agriculture’s Fisheries Department observed National Fisherfolks Day 2021, under the theme “Promoting Social Responsibility to Safeguard Fisheries Resources and Livelihood.” The event, which was hosted at the Bourda Cricket Club, saw fishermen from across the country being recognised for their invaluable contribution to the development of the economy.

In fact, the Fisheries Department presented two awards as part of that day’s activities. Best fisherman for 2021 was awarded to Kaheel Mohammed, while the most improved Cooperative Society was awarded to the Upper Corentyne Fishermen Co-operative Society.

During that event however, some key issues related to the sector were highlighted alongside what the PPP/C Government has accomplished thus far. Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, while delivering remarks was keen to note that the Government has been working to address many of the issues faced by fisherfolks in the industry.

He said, “Over the years, more so over the last 10 months, the Ministry of Agriculture has been working to resolve many of the issues faced by the fishing industry. Issues like not having safety nets for fisherfolk in times of need, financing bodies being reluctant to offer insurance coverage to certain classes of vessels, cases where no serious attempts have been made to have fisherfolks registered with the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), among other things are high on our agenda.”

Mustapha said these issues have been discussed while adding that so far, the Government has made a lot of strides in developing this sector that has become vulnerable as a result of climate change and other global economic factors.

Since taking office, he said Government has undertaken several initiatives to promote safeguarding Guyana’s fishing resources. Some of those interventions he said include, imposing a significant reduction in licencing fees, resuscitating several fishermen cooperatives, associations, and committees, as well as the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fishing gear and equipment.

During his remarks, President of the Guyana Association of Trawler Owners and Seafood Processors (GATOSP), Mr. Ruben Charles, made calls for fisherfolk, more so the artisanal fishermen to be more unified. He also said that the Trawler Association, like other stakeholders in the sector, also faced challenges.

“Having to sometimes deal with artisanal fishermen, I still think one of the problems with the artisanal fisheries is the lack of cooperation. It’s not a unified group and unless they become unified, they would continue to have most of the problems they are facing.”

“The Trawlers Association is faced with low catches and the unavailability of fuel. The Government provided a facility where the trawling industry was getting their fuel directly from third-party people overseas. We have not had that agreement renewed since 2019,” Mr. Charles said.

Minister Mustapha alluded to the fact that fisheries and aquaculture play very critical roles in global food security as well as the global recovery process from the COVID-19 crisis. He also said that the ongoing flooding across the country has had a negative impact on the nation’s aquaculture farmers while adding, that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in market disruptions that severely affected incomes, food availability and affordability, the lives of small-scale fishers and fishing communities.

In 2020, he said the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected production and earning in the fisheries sector, with production falling by 12% from 2019. “In 2021, the challenges for the fisheries sector continue and are compounded by the impact of climate change. As Guyana continues to experience unprecedented rainfall and floods, an initial assessment has indicated that over 60 aquaculture farmers which account for approximately 1,000 acres have not been able to harvest their production,” Minister Mustapha said.

During his remarks, Chairman of the Number 66 Village Fishermen’s Co-op Society, Pamashwar Jainarine, said that unfavourable climatic variations over the last few years in addition to the ongoing global pandemic have made visible the vulnerability of the industry.

“Fishing as we know it, despite the efforts of the stakeholders, the Fisheries Department, the co-ops, and so on, has not been doing as well as we would’ve liked. This pandemic has devastated many in the business. This industry has been one that has felt the full impact. The prices for our catch have been reduced in some cases by over 30% to 40%. Our expenses are going up and the demand for our catch is not there. Most of the major exporters are not buying in the volumes they normally do. In addition to that, we’ve had some of the most extreme and harsh weather conditions. Five to six months ago, it was heavy winds and stormy seas affecting the fishermen. Now it’s heavy rains and flooding. These happenings have shown how vulnerable the fishing industry is,” Mr. Jainarine said.

Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations Resident Representative in Guyana, Dr. Gillian Smith, while delivering remarks said, despite the many challenges faced globally, Guyana’s fishing industry was able to secure a substantial amount of revenue in 2020.

The official said this year’s theme coincides with the commitment and contributions of fisherfolks to enhance livelihoods and consequently reducing hunger and poverty. Dr. Smith said it also promotes social responsibility to safeguard fish stocks, which take into account; fish habitat loss, pollution and climate change effects.

Over the last decade, Dr. Smith was keen to note that fish consumption has grown significantly. However, since the pandemic hit, consumers’ earning and spending were restricted by lockdowns along with hotels and restaurants closure resulting in the disruption of the supply chains globally and a reduction in the demand for fish. Despite these issues, the official noted that the Guyana fishing industry secured revenue in excess of $16 billion, while aquaculture generated almost $208 million for 2020.

She also disclosed, that the FAO has designated 2022 as the year of Artisanal or small scale Fisheries and Aquaculture with the aim of continuing in its efforts to engage policymakers, development partners, academia, the private sector, small-scale fisheries, and aquaculture organisations, and the general public, to continue to support the sustainability of the sector and the livelihood of fisherfolks which is essential to everyone.

Minister Mustapha also informed those in attendance that his Ministry plans to engage the Ministry of Public Works to reinstate a fuel agreement between the Government and the Association, which would see them once again, being able to purchase fuel from a third-party supplier. He also reminded attendees that it was the PPP/C Government that put that system in place in 2004, adding that, Government will continue to support the Association and the entire sector.

To date, fisheries contribute to 3% of Guyana’s agriculture Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and approximately G$11.35 billion to Guyana’s exports, which represents about 6% of the total exports.