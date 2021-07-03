Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

12,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to arrive today – Min. Anthony

Jul 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The remaining 12,000 doses of the purchased 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are expected in the country today.
Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, during yesterday’s COVID-19 Update, confirmed the arrival of the vaccines.
“These vaccines are much easier to handle because basically you can store them between two to eight degrees Celsius. Unlike the other vaccines that we’ve been working with which requires very cool temperature. So, in some of the more remote areas, our core chain already caters for vaccines, and therefore this will certainly help,” Minister Anthony said.
The 12,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines are the reminder from the 100,000 doses the Government of Guyana bought from the People’s Republic of China, to ensure every adult gets vaccinated.
The entire batch will ensure 50,000 persons are fully vaccinated.
As the Government’s Covid vaccination campaign continues, more than 48 percent of the adult population has taken the first dose of the vaccine.
“As of yesterday, we have 234,255 persons with first dose vaccines and again that would represent 48.1% of our adult population. We want to encourage more persons to come out and get their first dose vaccines…Second dose vaccines right now, we’re at 112,371 persons who would have received their second dose vaccines, which would put us approximately 23.1% of our adult population.”
Meanwhile, Minister Anthony said the vaccination campaign is resuming in remote hinterland villages, which were inaccessible due to flooding. The Minister is encouraging all adults to take the COVID-19 vaccine to push Guyana closer to achieving herd immunity. The aim is to have approximately 500,000 adults vaccinated.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Jamaica names 61-member track and field team for Tokyo Olympics

Jamaica names 61-member track and field team for Tokyo Olympics

Jul 03, 2021

SportsMax – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads a strong 61-member Jamaica team headed to the Olympic Games this summer. The Pocket Rocket leads a strong female contingent that includes 2016 Olympic...
Read More
BCB hosts Desinco Trading Ltd Tribute to Umpires Programme

BCB hosts Desinco Trading Ltd Tribute to Umpires...

Jul 03, 2021

An honour to be named in ‘Golden Jaguars’ 23-man squad, Bevan Baker and Hudson Hazlewood

An honour to be named in ‘Golden Jaguars’...

Jul 03, 2021

Guyana will be competitive against Guatemala tonight

Guyana will be competitive against Guatemala...

Jul 03, 2021

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief Executive Officer

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief...

Jul 02, 2021

Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges patience with transition process

Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges...

Jul 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]