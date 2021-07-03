12,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to arrive today – Min. Anthony

Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The remaining 12,000 doses of the purchased 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are expected in the country today.
Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, during yesterday’s COVID-19 Update, confirmed the arrival of the vaccines.
“These vaccines are much easier to handle because basically you can store them between two to eight degrees Celsius. Unlike the other vaccines that we’ve been working with which requires very cool temperature. So, in some of the more remote areas, our core chain already caters for vaccines, and therefore this will certainly help,” Minister Anthony said.
The 12,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines are the reminder from the 100,000 doses the Government of Guyana bought from the People’s Republic of China, to ensure every adult gets vaccinated.
The entire batch will ensure 50,000 persons are fully vaccinated.
As the Government’s Covid vaccination campaign continues, more than 48 percent of the adult population has taken the first dose of the vaccine.
“As of yesterday, we have 234,255 persons with first dose vaccines and again that would represent 48.1% of our adult population. We want to encourage more persons to come out and get their first dose vaccines…Second dose vaccines right now, we’re at 112,371 persons who would have received their second dose vaccines, which would put us approximately 23.1% of our adult population.”
Meanwhile, Minister Anthony said the vaccination campaign is resuming in remote hinterland villages, which were inaccessible due to flooding. The Minister is encouraging all adults to take the COVID-19 vaccine to push Guyana closer to achieving herd immunity. The aim is to have approximately 500,000 adults vaccinated.
Jul 03, 2021SportsMax – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads a strong 61-member Jamaica team headed to the Olympic Games this summer. The Pocket Rocket leads a strong female contingent that includes 2016 Olympic...
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – There have been formidable accusations swirling around Drs. Clive Thomas and Rupert Roopnaraine in... more
Kaieteur News – I do not usually read the online editions of the newspapers. Sometimes, the most interesting stories... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The proposal by the U.S. Government to establish a global minimum corporate tax... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]