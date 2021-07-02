Vaccinate now or allow the Delta variant to kill thousands of our people this year

DEAR EDITOR,

We are in a race, a deadly race. The winner lives. The loser dies. Guyana must either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now or allow the Delta Variant to enter and dominate. We have a stark choice which must be made now. Take the COVID vaccine now or live with the daily expectation that the DELTA Variant will kill us. It is not here yet. But it is coming. We have only one weapon to stop it – vaccination. Will we be wise or do we choose to be stupid?

The Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV 2) is deadlier than the original COVID-19 virus, almost 100 percent deadlier. The Delta Variant is almost 100 percent more transmissible than the original COVID-19 virus. The Delta Variant is more transmissible in young people than the original COVID-19 virus. More frightening, the Delta Variant affects children more than the original COVID-19 virus. We should all hope that the Delta Variant does not make its way to Guyana. But we are already at great threat. Our future as a country is imperiled by the Delta Variant. Guyana has endured many crises, many things that threatened us before. But nothing has threatened us as a nation more than the DELTA VARIANT.

If anyone thinks I am being hyperbolic, know this – I wish I can be even more blunt.

Strict public health measures have helped to slow down the COVID-19 virus in countries like America and UK, but have proven less effective against the Delta Variant. Vaccines, however, work against the Delta Variant, just as vaccines work against all the other forms of the COVID-19 virus. The COVID-19 vaccines, all of them in use today, represent Guyana’s only hope, the only hope the global community has against this deadly enemy.

The vaccine in front of us is the only weapon we have against the Delta Variant. In fully vaccinated people in the UK, the USA and other developed countries, there has been no reported death caused by the Delta Variant. But in people not vaccinated, the Delta Variant is creating havoc. These countries are discovering that vaccinating most of their people is not an effective barrier against the Delta Variant. The answer is vaccinating all adults and adolescents. Almost 70 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 50 percent are fully vaccinated. But the Delta Variant is finding those who are yet to be vaccinated. The same story is playing out in England and other countries. As long as a small group of non-vaccinated people is present, we provide an enabling environment for the Variant to prosper.

Guyana has vaccinated close to 50 percent of our adults with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. We have fully vaccinated just over 22 percent of the adult population. In terms of the global picture, particularly the global vaccination picture in developing countries, Guyana has done well. But in this case good is not good enough. We must race towards 100 percent adults with one vaccination now and we must race for fully vaccinated adult population long before the end of 2021. This is an ambitious goal. The government of Guyana is determined to obtain all the vaccines we need to fully vaccinate the adult population. But it is a case of “taking the horse to the water, but you cannot drink the water for the horse.” People must come forward to take their vaccines.

Even when all adults are fully vaccinated, Guyana must then try to fully vaccinate all adolescents. This is a journey we cannot avoid. In a global milieu in which vaccine apartheid is dominant, the Guyana Government has stepped forward with a promise to get all the vaccines necessary. The Guyana Government has committed that it will spare no expense in obtaining enough vaccines for our people, sooner than later.

Therefore, it is unconscionable that public health workers and volunteers put their lives at risk every day, beg people to take their vaccines, and still there are so many persons who resist taking their vaccines. It is reprehensible that there are public figures, like the Leader of the Opposition, who enable people in their bizarre rejection or hesitation in taking their vaccines.

The time has come for people to know they put their own lives and the lives of their family members and others in jeopardy each day they delay taking their vaccines. It is time that political leaders know and be told in blunt language that they threaten people’s lives when they cast doubts about the authenticity of vaccines, which reinforces the anti-vaxxers vexing attitude. It is time we let religious leaders know they sin when they lead their congregation astray by preaching anti-vaxxer language or by being silent. It is time religious leaders know they stand in representation of the devil and in opposition to God. It is time professional organisations hold their members accountable. Organisations such as the Allied Health Practitioners Council cannot sit silent when persons who claim they are Alternative Medicine Practitioners, such as Sister Lin and Dr. Haynes, preach against the vaccine. Their licence must be withdrawn. If they practice without licence, they must be charged and jailed. It is time, the Broadcasting Authority remove the licence of those TV and Radio Stations which broadcast the deadly message that people like Sister Lin and Dr. Haynes indulge in. There are others, but these are ones I have personally heard.

Guyana has never made vaccination compulsory. There should be no need for Guyana to take drastic actions, such as those advocated by the Indonesian President who has threatened to jail all those persons who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccines. I am reluctant to support such draconian action against individuals. But I am fully advocating that those who deliberately spread fake news and preach false messaging, without any evidence, should be held accountable. Free speech is guaranteed in Guyana, but free speech does not mean we can spread false news, especially when it has deadly consequences.

While I still believe that mandatory COVID-19 vaccination is not necessary, I do support employers who introduce measures to keep their workplace safe. If someone wants to exercise his or her right to refuse vaccination, they of all people, should also understand an employer’s right and obligation to keep workplaces safe. I find measures such as employers demanding a COVID-19 test each week for all those unvaccinated employees to be a reasonable response to those employees who refuse to take the vaccines. Vaccinate or be tested, it is your choice. In this regards, my recommendation for government is that our COVID-19 testing should be limited only for diagnostic purposes – referral by a medical practitioner – or for contact tracing as requested by public health officers.

All testing for travelling or for workplace eligibility must be referred to the private sector. In other words, for those who refuse vaccination, they must be tested at their own cost. Exercising your options come with a price. Exercising your right must not put anyone’s life at risk.

Yours faithfully

Dr. Leslie Ramsammy