Three teens in custody for robbing Lethem cop

Kaieteur News – Three teenage boys, ages 15, 16 and 17 are now in custody at the Lethem Police Station for allegedly robbing a police sergeant of his money on Tuesday night.

Kaieteur News understands that sometime between 21:00hrs to 22:20hrs in Tabatinga, Lethem, Central Rupununi, the trio stole $90,800 in cash from 36-year-old Kenyatta Bishops’ motorcar.

According to reports received, the lock on the driver’s side of the car would malfunction sometimes. Bishops reported to the police that on that day, around 15:00hrs he left his house with a black bag containing the money and went to a mechanic shop situated in the same community to do some repairs on his vehicle.

About 21:00hrs, he further reported that he arrived at a friend’s residence and parked his car on the side of the road, and had secured the car with the money inside. While awaiting the arrival of a car part at his friend, he said about 22:10hrs, he went back to his car and there he discovered the bag with the money missing.

Immediately, he left and went to the police station where he made a report. Sometime later in the evening, police managed to arrest the suspects and they were taken into custody. There the three were questioned when one admitted to the crime. After confessing, he took the officers to an unknown location and handed over the bag of money.