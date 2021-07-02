Suspect allegedly kills man who told him not to enter his yard

Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old man on Tuesday succumbed to the injuries he received from an altercation he had with a man whom he had told not to enter his yard due to a misunderstanding.

The deceased has been identified as Fredrick De Souza, of Ituni, Region Ten. His alleged killer, a 39-year-old man of the same area is presently in police custody assisting with the investigations.

According to the police while in custody the suspect stated that after he entered De Souza’s yard, the man used a picket and allegedly dealt him a lash. He claimed that he retaliated by disarming De Souza and using the said picket to inflict injuries to deceased.

A police report stated that on Tuesday morning, the police received a phone call informing them that a man was discovered lying in front of a house at BQ Ituni, with wounds to his head, abdomen and feet. Upon arrival, police observed De Souza lying in an unconscious state with injuries about his body. The man was taken to the Ituni Health Care Centre, and later transferred to Linden Hospital Complex where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The police further reported that the suspect was contacted and he too bore a wound above his right eye. When questioned about how he was injured, the suspect told the police that De Souza had warned him not to enter his yard but he did it anyway, which caused an altercation between the two resulting in both of them being injured. The suspect was escorted to the Ituni Health Care Centre to receive treatment for his injuries, and later taken into custody.