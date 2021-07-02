Suspect allegedly kills man who told him not to enter his yard

Latest update July 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old man on Tuesday succumbed to the injuries he received from an altercation he had with a man whom he had told not to enter his yard due to a misunderstanding.
The deceased has been identified as Fredrick De Souza, of Ituni, Region Ten. His alleged killer, a 39-year-old man of the same area is presently in police custody assisting with the investigations.
According to the police while in custody the suspect stated that after he entered De Souza’s yard, the man used a picket and allegedly dealt him a lash. He claimed that he retaliated by disarming De Souza and using the said picket to inflict injuries to deceased.
A police report stated that on Tuesday morning, the police received a phone call informing them that a man was discovered lying in front of a house at BQ Ituni, with wounds to his head, abdomen and feet. Upon arrival, police observed De Souza lying in an unconscious state with injuries about his body. The man was taken to the Ituni Health Care Centre, and later transferred to Linden Hospital Complex where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The police further reported that the suspect was contacted and he too bore a wound above his right eye. When questioned about how he was injured, the suspect told the police that De Souza had warned him not to enter his yard but he did it anyway, which caused an altercation between the two resulting in both of them being injured. The suspect was escorted to the Ituni Health Care Centre to receive treatment for his injuries, and later taken into custody.
Jul 02, 2021Kaieteur News – Pete Russell has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Russell has been part of the Hero CPL management team since the...
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force is facing a crisis on three-fronts. The main Opposition APNU+AFC is manufacturing... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force is facing a crisis on three-fronts. The main Opposition APNU+AFC is manufacturing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The proposal by the U.S. Government to establish a global minimum corporate tax... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]