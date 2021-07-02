Latest update July 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suspect allegedly kills man who told him not to enter his yard

Jul 02, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old man on Tuesday succumbed to the injuries he received from an altercation he had with a man whom he had told not to enter his yard due to a misunderstanding.
The deceased has been identified as Fredrick De Souza, of Ituni, Region Ten. His alleged killer, a 39-year-old man of the same area is presently in police custody assisting with the investigations.
According to the police while in custody the suspect stated that after he entered De Souza’s yard, the man used a picket and allegedly dealt him a lash. He claimed that he retaliated by disarming De Souza and using the said picket to inflict injuries to deceased.
A police report stated that on Tuesday morning, the police received a phone call informing them that a man was discovered lying in front of a house at BQ Ituni, with wounds to his head, abdomen and feet. Upon arrival, police observed De Souza lying in an unconscious state with injuries about his body. The man was taken to the Ituni Health Care Centre, and later transferred to Linden Hospital Complex where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The police further reported that the suspect was contacted and he too bore a wound above his right eye. When questioned about how he was injured, the suspect told the police that De Souza had warned him not to enter his yard but he did it anyway, which caused an altercation between the two resulting in both of them being injured. The suspect was escorted to the Ituni Health Care Centre to receive treatment for his injuries, and later taken into custody.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief Executive Officer

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief Executive Officer

Jul 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – Pete Russell has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Russell has been part of the Hero CPL management team since the...
Read More
Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges patience with transition process

Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges...

Jul 02, 2021

Meet the ‘Golden Jaguars’ players who’ll be representing Guyana during the nations’ second consecutive appearance at the Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament in the USA after making its debut in 2019.

Meet the ‘Golden Jaguars’ players who’ll be...

Jul 02, 2021

Keevin Allicock arrives in Russia for Olympics prep

Keevin Allicock arrives in Russia for Olympics...

Jul 02, 2021

GVF exhibition match on tonight behind closed doors

GVF exhibition match on tonight behind closed...

Jul 02, 2021

Farfan and Mendes, Bakewell, Brian Ramphal, Vitality Inc and Dr Puran Singh among sponsors for RHTYSC first Home Project

Farfan and Mendes, Bakewell, Brian Ramphal,...

Jul 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]