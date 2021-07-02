Sister stabs brother over $1,000 ‘chaser’ money

Latest update July 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital after having an altercation with his sister, which lead her to stabbing him with a glass bottle.
According to a police report, the victim, 27-year-old Ricardo Mahadeo of Silk Cotton Dam, Zeelugt, East Bank Demerara (EBD), left his residence at 12:00hrs and proceeded to his aunt at Vergenoegen, EBD, where on arrival, he met his sister, her boyfriend and two of his cousins.
Mahadeo, along with the previously mentioned individuals were consuming alcohol when he gave his sister $1,000 for her to go buy chaser for their liquor. A few hours had reportedly passed before Mahadeo’s sister returned. However, the woman returned empty handed.
At 21:20hrs, an argument subsequently ensued between him and his sister, which her boyfriend tried to intervene. In the midst of the argument, Mahadeo’s sister reportedly took the Guinness bottle that she had in her hand and dealt him a lash to the left side of his head. The woman then took piece of the said broken bottle and dealt him a stab to his chest.
The police were summoned and Mahadeo was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen by a doctor on duty, treated and referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted a patient in a stable condition. Checks were made for his sister, which ultimately proved futile. Her boyfriend was however detained pending further investigations.
