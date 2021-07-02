Sam Hinds assumes post as Ambassador of Guyana to the United States of America

Kaieteur News – Former Executive President and Prime Minister of Guyana, Samuel Archibald Hinds, O.E., has assumed duties at the Embassy of Guyana in Washington, D.C., as the ninth Ambassador of Guyana to the United States of America yesterday.

According to the information published via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Facebook page, Hinds is the fifth permanent Representative to the Organisation of American States (OAS). His assumption to the office comes several weeks after he was confirmed to take up the post in the United States.

Leading up to taking up the position, the former Prime Minister over the course of several weeks visited and met with Ministers of the Government. He told the media that his meetings were part of his efforts to gain a better understanding of the Administration’s agenda so that he can efficiently function in his ambassadorial role.

During a courtesy call to his office in May, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, said the former Prime Minister and Executive President of Guyana will make an excellent Ambassador to the United States of America.

“Samuel Hinds is the man for the job….I knows that coming from his years of experience and knowledge of governance in Guyana, he is well-positioned to guide Guyana’s interaction with the United States of America.”

The sitting Prime Minister underscored the need to have someone with such experience in the position, since the United States is a major development partner.

“As you know the United States of America is one of the main development partners for Guyana, especially at a time now where we have a new investment from Exxon in Guyana, and other forms of investment coming to Guyana as a result of the country now becoming an oil and gas producing state,” he said.