Olympic Games is not fuh exposure!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Lang ago when we used to send dozens of athletes to de Olympics and dem come back empty-handed, dem used to claim how dem benefit from de experience. Since den, dem athletes, dem coaches and dem officials does claim how is a good thing fuh give yuh athletes exposure at de Olympics. But dem boys know dat is just de excuse fuh give we sportsmen and sportswomen a trip to wan international event.

Yuh don’t go to Olympics fuh exposure. Yuh does go fuh one purpose and one purpose alone: fuh try bring back a medal fuh give yuhself and yuh country glory.

De Olympics is not a place fuh exposure. De exposure gat to come lang before de Olympics. Yuh does gat to be exposed to international competition before yuh guh to Olympics because dem ain’t got no learning curve at de Olympic Games. Is either yuh ready or yuh nah ready!

Dem, boys nah want bad mouth nobody. But dem boys done know dat Guyana ain’t likely fuh get no cause fuh celebrate during or after de Olympics. So is best we didn’t send anybody at all. We probably ain’t gonna win no medal dis year.

But dem boys know dat if dem had certain events Guyana woulda win a set ah gold medals. If dem had a competition fuh mekkin excuse, we would win gold, silver and bronze. If de boxing games was being judged by you know who, de scorecards woulda show de loser as de winner and Guyana woulda win gold medal.

If dem had a competition fuh cussing, Guyana woulda win hands down in both de male and female categories.

De only win dem gan win is pass wind!

Talk half and who vex, vex!