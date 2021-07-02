Latest update July 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Nandlall does not get full marks

Jul 02, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

The apologist stance of Dr. Vishnu Bisram in defense of AG Nandlall has much to be desired. Not only is the logic sketchy but also the accolades and adjectives fall short of the mark. In my grade book, Nandlall does not get full marks.
Dr. Bisram stated that “the public notes that Nandlall has a drive for success and that he does not shy away from controversial matters.” Here, the use of the absolute should be noted. Logically speaking, the inclusion of the public should be “some of the public” or even “most of the public.” Does everyone believe that Nandlall fits the full bill?
In the laundry list of adjectives, the one not mentioned is courageous. Until Nandlall brings to the bar the hands of those in the demise of Courtney Crum Ewing, especially given this instance of a homicide during the height of a politically charged atmosphere, he should not be considered the greatest legal mind in Guyana. For the apologists Nandlall may have “saved the PPP from the jaws of an attempted stolen election,” but as for others, Nandlall is not a saviour.

Sincerely,
Les Archer

