Meet the ‘Golden Jaguars’ players who’ll be representing Guyana during the nations’ second consecutive appearance at the Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament in the USA after making its debut in 2019.

Latest update July 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 02, 2021 Sports
Name: Akel Clarke
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Mount Pleasant Academy (Jamaica)
D.O.B: 25.10.1988
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Kai McKenzie-Lyle
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Cambridge United FC (England)
D.O.B: 13.11.1997
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Shawn Adonis
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Guyana Police Force
D.O.B:14.05.2002
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Terence Vancooten
Position: Defender
Club: Stevenage FC (England)
D.O.B: 29.12.1997
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Matthew Briggs
Position: Defender
Club: Vijle Boldklub (Denmark)
D.O.B: 06.03.1991
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Kevin Layne
Position: Defender
Club: Mount Pleasant Academy (Jamaica)
D.O.B: 01.01.1998
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Marcus Wilson
Position: Defender
Club: Santos FC (Guyana)
D.O.B:19.04.2002
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Nicholai Andrews
Position: Defender
Club: Santos FC (Guyana)
D.O.B:03.11.2002
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Reiss Greenidge
Position: Defender
Club: Bolton Wanderers (England)
D.O.B:08.02.1996
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Bevan Baker
Position: Defender
Club: Miami Dade FC (USA)
D.O.B: 29.07.1999
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Daniel Wilson
Position: Midfielder
Club: Guyana Defence Force
D.O.B: 01.11.1993
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Stephen Duke-McKenna
Position: Midfielder
Club: Queens Park Rangers
D.O.B: 17.08.2000
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Jobe Caesar
Position: Midfielder
Club: Guyana Defence Force
D.O.B:01.01.1999
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Nathan Moriah-Welsh
Position: Midfielder
Club: Bournemouth FC
D.O.B:18.03.2002
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Javier George
Position: Midfielder
Club: Stade Beaucairois 30 FC
D.O.B:27.01.2001
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Kurtez Kellman
Position: Midfielder
Club: Daytona State College
D.O.B:06.03,1998
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Emery Welshman
Position: Forward
Club: Hapoel Raanana A.F.C (Israel)
D.O.B: 09.11.1991
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Keanu Marqheal Marsh-Brown
Position: Forward
Club: Wrexham A.F.C (England)
D.O.B: 10.08.1992
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Sheldon Holder
Position: Forward
Club: Caledonia AIA (Trinidad & Tobago)
D.O.B: 30.09.1991
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Omari Nkosi Matthew Glasgow
Position: Forward
Club: Fruta Conquerors (Guyana)
D.O.B:22.11.2003
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Kelsey Benjamin
Position: Forward
Club: Guyana Defence Force
D.O.B:08.05.1999
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Trayon Bobb
Position: Forward
Club: Uitvlugt Warriors FC (Guyana)
D.O.B:05.11.1993
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Name: Hutson Hazlewood
Position: Forward
Club: George Washington University (USA)
D.O.B: 24.04.2001
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup
Technical and Management Team
Name: Márcio Máximo
Position: Head Coach
D.O.B: 29.04.62
Name: Charles Pollard
Position: Assistant Coach
DOB:24.03.73
Name: Wayne Dover
Position: Assistant Coach
D.O.B: 30.10.1973
Name: Wilson Toledo
Position: FitnessCoach
D.O.B: 03.03.1967
Name: Ian DeVieira
Position: Equipment Manager
DOB:23.02.77
Name: Quacy Paddy
Position: Lead Physiotherapist
D.O.B: 05.11.1986
Name: Rawle Adams
Position: Team Operations Manager
D.O.B: 28.08.68
Name: Ms. Naseya Brewster
Position: Assistant Team Operations Manager
D.O.B: 29.03.1990
Jul 02, 2021Kaieteur News – Pete Russell has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Russell has been part of the Hero CPL management team since the...
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force is facing a crisis on three-fronts. The main Opposition APNU+AFC is manufacturing... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force is facing a crisis on three-fronts. The main Opposition APNU+AFC is manufacturing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The proposal by the U.S. Government to establish a global minimum corporate tax... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]