Meet the ‘Golden Jaguars’ players who’ll be representing Guyana during the nations’ second consecutive appearance at the Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament in the USA after making its debut in 2019.

Jul 02, 2021 Sports

Name: Akel Clarke
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Mount Pleasant Academy (Jamaica)
D.O.B: 25.10.1988
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Kai McKenzie-Lyle
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Cambridge United FC (England)
D.O.B: 13.11.1997
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Shawn Adonis
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Guyana Police Force
D.O.B:14.05.2002
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Terence Vancooten
Position: Defender
Club: Stevenage FC (England)
D.O.B: 29.12.1997
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Matthew Briggs
Position: Defender
Club: Vijle Boldklub (Denmark)
D.O.B: 06.03.1991
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Kevin Layne
Position: Defender
Club: Mount Pleasant Academy (Jamaica)
D.O.B: 01.01.1998
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Marcus Wilson
Position: Defender
Club: Santos FC (Guyana)
D.O.B:19.04.2002
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Nicholai Andrews
Position: Defender
Club: Santos FC (Guyana)
D.O.B:03.11.2002
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Reiss Greenidge
Position: Defender
Club: Bolton Wanderers (England)
D.O.B:08.02.1996
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Bevan Baker
Position: Defender
Club: Miami Dade FC (USA)
D.O.B: 29.07.1999
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Daniel Wilson
Position: Midfielder
Club: Guyana Defence Force
D.O.B: 01.11.1993
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Stephen Duke-McKenna
Position: Midfielder
Club: Queens Park Rangers
D.O.B: 17.08.2000
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Jobe Caesar
Position: Midfielder
Club: Guyana Defence Force
D.O.B:01.01.1999
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Nathan Moriah-Welsh
Position: Midfielder
Club: Bournemouth FC
D.O.B:18.03.2002
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Javier George
Position: Midfielder
Club: Stade Beaucairois 30 FC
D.O.B:27.01.2001
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Kurtez Kellman
Position: Midfielder
Club: Daytona State College
D.O.B:06.03,1998
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Emery Welshman
Position: Forward
Club: Hapoel Raanana A.F.C (Israel)
D.O.B: 09.11.1991
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Keanu Marqheal Marsh-Brown
Position: Forward
Club: Wrexham A.F.C (England)
D.O.B: 10.08.1992
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Sheldon Holder
Position: Forward
Club: Caledonia AIA (Trinidad & Tobago)
D.O.B: 30.09.1991
Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Omari Nkosi Matthew Glasgow
Position: Forward
Club: Fruta Conquerors (Guyana)
D.O.B:22.11.2003
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Kelsey Benjamin
Position: Forward
Club: Guyana Defence Force
D.O.B:08.05.1999
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Trayon Bobb
Position: Forward
Club: Uitvlugt Warriors FC (Guyana)
D.O.B:05.11.1993
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Name: Hutson Hazlewood
Position: Forward
Club: George Washington University (USA)
D.O.B: 24.04.2001
Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

 

Technical and Management Team

Name: Márcio Máximo
Position: Head Coach
D.O.B: 29.04.62

 

Name: Charles Pollard
Position: Assistant Coach
DOB:24.03.73

 

Name: Wayne Dover
Position: Assistant Coach
D.O.B: 30.10.1973

 

Name: Wilson Toledo
Position: FitnessCoach
D.O.B: 03.03.1967

 

Name: Ian DeVieira
Position: Equipment Manager
DOB:23.02.77

 


Name: Quacy Paddy
Position: Lead Physiotherapist
D.O.B: 05.11.1986

 

Name: Rawle Adams
Position: Team Operations Manager
D.O.B: 28.08.68

 

Name: Ms. Naseya Brewster
Position: Assistant Team Operations Manager
D.O.B: 29.03.1990

 

Meet the 'Golden Jaguars' players who'll be representing Guyana during the nations' second consecutive appearance at the Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament in the USA after making its debut in 2019.

