Meet the ‘Golden Jaguars’ players who’ll be representing Guyana during the nations’ second consecutive appearance at the Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament in the USA after making its debut in 2019.

Name: Akel Clarke

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Mount Pleasant Academy (Jamaica)

D.O.B: 25.10.1988

Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Kai McKenzie-Lyle

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Cambridge United FC (England)

D.O.B: 13.11.1997

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Shawn Adonis

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Guyana Police Force

D.O.B:14.05.2002

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Terence Vancooten

Position: Defender

Club: Stevenage FC (England)

D.O.B: 29.12.1997

Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Matthew Briggs

Position: Defender

Club: Vijle Boldklub (Denmark)

D.O.B: 06.03.1991

Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Kevin Layne

Position: Defender

Club: Mount Pleasant Academy (Jamaica)

D.O.B: 01.01.1998

Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Marcus Wilson

Position: Defender

Club: Santos FC (Guyana)

D.O.B:19.04.2002

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Nicholai Andrews

Position: Defender

Club: Santos FC (Guyana)

D.O.B:03.11.2002

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Reiss Greenidge

Position: Defender

Club: Bolton Wanderers (England)

D.O.B:08.02.1996

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Bevan Baker

Position: Defender

Club: Miami Dade FC (USA)

D.O.B: 29.07.1999

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Daniel Wilson

Position: Midfielder

Club: Guyana Defence Force

D.O.B: 01.11.1993

Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Stephen Duke-McKenna

Position: Midfielder

Club: Queens Park Rangers

D.O.B: 17.08.2000

Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Jobe Caesar

Position: Midfielder

Club: Guyana Defence Force

D.O.B:01.01.1999

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Nathan Moriah-Welsh

Position: Midfielder

Club: Bournemouth FC

D.O.B:18.03.2002

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Javier George

Position: Midfielder

Club: Stade Beaucairois 30 FC

D.O.B:27.01.2001

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Kurtez Kellman

Position: Midfielder

Club: Daytona State College

D.O.B:06.03,1998

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Emery Welshman

Position: Forward

Club: Hapoel Raanana A.F.C (Israel)

D.O.B: 09.11.1991

Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Keanu Marqheal Marsh-Brown

Position: Forward

Club: Wrexham A.F.C (England)

D.O.B: 10.08.1992

Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Sheldon Holder

Position: Forward

Club: Caledonia AIA (Trinidad & Tobago)

D.O.B: 30.09.1991

Second appearance at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Omari Nkosi Matthew Glasgow

Position: Forward

Club: Fruta Conquerors (Guyana)

D.O.B:22.11.2003

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Kelsey Benjamin

Position: Forward

Club: Guyana Defence Force

D.O.B:08.05.1999

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Trayon Bobb

Position: Forward

Club: Uitvlugt Warriors FC (Guyana)

D.O.B:05.11.1993

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Name: Hutson Hazlewood

Position: Forward

Club: George Washington University (USA)

D.O.B: 24.04.2001

Debut at Concacaf Gold Cup

Technical and Management Team

Name: Márcio Máximo

Position: Head Coach

D.O.B: 29.04.62

Name: Charles Pollard

Position: Assistant Coach

DOB:24.03.73

Name: Wayne Dover

Position: Assistant Coach

D.O.B: 30.10.1973



Name: Wilson Toledo

Position: FitnessCoach

D.O.B: 03.03.1967

Name: Ian DeVieira

Position: Equipment Manager

DOB:23.02.77



Name: Quacy Paddy

Position: Lead Physiotherapist

D.O.B: 05.11.1986

Name: Rawle Adams

Position: Team Operations Manager

D.O.B: 28.08.68

Name: Ms. Naseya Brewster

Position: Assistant Team Operations Manager

D.O.B: 29.03.1990