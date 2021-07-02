Local company gets ISO certification Kaieteur News – Silvie’s Industrial Solutions achieved their International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification yesterday, awarded by Global Compliance Service (GCS) at a handing over ceremony. After working for two years to become ISO certified, the local company has now reached a significant milestone. Manager of the company, Bramanand Persaud, expressed his gratitude towards the entire portfolio of customers that the company has and stated that the certification needed to be done in order to excel at the services provided.

Persaud stated that this also helps the company become consistent in the quality of services and products brought to 22 various markets. He went on to say that becoming ISO certified ensures that all areas of services are of high quality and said that Silvie’s will continue to build on this and excel.

Persaud further stated that Silvie’s has come a long way from being a cake shop to now an ISO certified company. Silvie’s Sales Manager, Narisa Nambi, while addressing the media, said that the activities leading up to the certification were very much intriguing and was also filled with a plethora of knowledge.

She said that part of ISO maintaining a good customer satisfaction level and that the company will be continuously implementing practices and processes to exceed customer satisfaction. Nambi stated that the ISO certification is just one step closer to proving quality products.

GCS’S CEO, Candelle Bostwick, was also present at the ceremony and congratulated Silvie’s for its accomplishment and mentioned that this certification is a testament to the company’s dedication and commitment to ISO 9001 2015 quality management system standard. She said that this company is now part of the other 15 companies that have been ISO certified within Guyana.

She went on to state that it is important for local companies to demonstrate their confidence in their product and services. She stated that international investors can now afford to use the ISO certificate as a mark of confidence, that whatever is requested is able to meet their expectations and encourages other local companies to also become ISO certified.