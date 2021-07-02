Latest update July 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Keevin Allicock arrives in Russia for Olympics prep

Jul 02, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Olympic bound boxer Keevin Allicock along with his coach Sebert Blake arrived in Russia yesterday to begin their three-week high level training programme as preparations intensify for the Tokyo Games scheduled to run this July-August.

Keevin Allicock (right) and Coach Sebert Blake after they arrived in Moscow yesterday morning.

The forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) gym member will be encamped with boxers from all around Europe and the rest of the world who are all preparing for the quadrennial showpiece.
Allicock, Guyana and the Caribbean bantamweight Championship, is the highest-ranked Guyanese (19) in the world, according to the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and he is ranked seventh in South America.
The 22-year-old is poised to become the first boxer in 25-years to represent the Golden Arrowhead on the biggest stage for sport and his trip to the Russian Federation was made possible by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport – Guyana, the Guyana Olympic Association, the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle, E-Networks Inc. and Ansa McAl Trading Ltd – Guyana among others.

 

