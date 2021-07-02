Latest update July 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GVF exhibition match on tonight behind closed doors

Jul 02, 2021 Sports

GVF under-23 side

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) highly anticipated indoor match is on tonight from 19:00hrs at the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall (CASH), on Homestretch Avenue, behind closed doors.
This information was shared by competitions committee member and player, Kristoff Shepperd, who will also be part of the action.
The exhibition match will be contested between the men’s senior national squad and the men’s under-23 side.
The senior side will be comprised of the following list of players: Quacy Matheson, Dester Hoppie, Devendra Latchman, Vance Harding, Juan Valasques, Shemroy Ross, Klondyke Rodney, Ian Bagot, Creston Rodney, Trevon McRae, Corwin Richards and Beepaul Bando.
Meanwhile, the under-23 squad reads: Kristoff Shepperd, Levi Nedd, Tyrone Farley, Montel Denny, Ronaldo Bobb, Daniel Joseph, Steffon Norah, Tyreece Farley, Andre Jagnandan, Terrence Groenhart and Andy Rohoman.
This exhibition game is very much anticipated since the GVF didn’t have any competition since February 2020, just before the pandemic hit.
According to Shepperd, “The ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has given the Guyana Volleyball Federation permission for the senior team to train two days a week while following Covid-19 protocols.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief Executive Officer

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief Executive Officer

Jul 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – Pete Russell has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Russell has been part of the Hero CPL management team since the...
Read More
Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges patience with transition process

Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges...

Jul 02, 2021

Meet the ‘Golden Jaguars’ players who’ll be representing Guyana during the nations’ second consecutive appearance at the Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament in the USA after making its debut in 2019.

Meet the ‘Golden Jaguars’ players who’ll be...

Jul 02, 2021

Keevin Allicock arrives in Russia for Olympics prep

Keevin Allicock arrives in Russia for Olympics...

Jul 02, 2021

GVF exhibition match on tonight behind closed doors

GVF exhibition match on tonight behind closed...

Jul 02, 2021

Farfan and Mendes, Bakewell, Brian Ramphal, Vitality Inc and Dr Puran Singh among sponsors for RHTYSC first Home Project

Farfan and Mendes, Bakewell, Brian Ramphal,...

Jul 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]