GVF exhibition match on tonight behind closed doors

Latest update July 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 02, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) highly anticipated indoor match is on tonight from 19:00hrs at the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall (CASH), on Homestretch Avenue, behind closed doors.
This information was shared by competitions committee member and player, Kristoff Shepperd, who will also be part of the action.
The exhibition match will be contested between the men’s senior national squad and the men’s under-23 side.
The senior side will be comprised of the following list of players: Quacy Matheson, Dester Hoppie, Devendra Latchman, Vance Harding, Juan Valasques, Shemroy Ross, Klondyke Rodney, Ian Bagot, Creston Rodney, Trevon McRae, Corwin Richards and Beepaul Bando.
Meanwhile, the under-23 squad reads: Kristoff Shepperd, Levi Nedd, Tyrone Farley, Montel Denny, Ronaldo Bobb, Daniel Joseph, Steffon Norah, Tyreece Farley, Andre Jagnandan, Terrence Groenhart and Andy Rohoman.
This exhibition game is very much anticipated since the GVF didn’t have any competition since February 2020, just before the pandemic hit.
According to Shepperd, “The ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has given the Guyana Volleyball Federation permission for the senior team to train two days a week while following Covid-19 protocols.”
