Four more persons die from COVID-19

Jul 02, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday recorded that an additional four persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 91-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a 71-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll moved to 473.
All four persons died over a two-day period (June 29 to June 30) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the MoH in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 87 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 20,142.
The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 100 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,460 in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 18,109 persons have recovered from the virus.

