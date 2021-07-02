Father of four feared drowned in Essequibo River

Kaieteur News – Mesesh Persaud, a father of four, is feared drowned after he jumped into the Essequibo River for a swim on Tuesday morning and has not been seen since.

Forty-year-old Persaud, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara reportedly went swimming sometime around 10:30hrs that day, moments after socialising with some friends at River View, Bartica.

Kaieteur News learnt that Persaud and two other men were out imbibing at an old school, located a short distance from the shoreline, when he informed them that he wanted to take a swim because his skin was hot. According to police, the man was seen jumping into the river but failed to resurface after some time. Noticing that he was not resurfacing, people who were around at the time raised an alarm and immediately checks were made for him, but there was no trace of Persaud.

One of Persaud’s friends who requested anonymity told Kaieteur News that around the time he went swimming, the water was high and the current was very strong. Persaud reportedly went some 40 to 50 feet out from the riverside, where, the friend said, is very deep.

The friend further told this publication that only Sunday last, the father of four had returned to River View to complete some work at a shop since he is a contractor. When contacted, Persaud’s mother, Jesodara Harripersaud related that she last heard from her son on Monday, when he called and talked to his children.

She last saw him on Sunday morning when he kissed his children goodbye as he was departing for River View. A worried Harripersaud said that her son informed her that he was not going to stay long there since the shop, which he was going to build would only take about three days to finish. The woman shared that Persaud lives with her at Mon Repos and was expected home to celebrate one of his daughters’ birthday today.

A report was made with the Bartica Police Station who have since launched an investigation into Persaud’s disappearance.