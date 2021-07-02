Berbice pensioner found dead in home; son arrested

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – The community of No.3 Village, West Coast Berbice has once again made the headlines after a pensioner was found dead in her home yesterday morning by her six-year-old granddaughter.

Deceased is Teshwattie Jaglall, well known as ‘Babo’, age 64 of Lot 4 No.3 Village, WCB. Her son, a 41-year-old security guard of the same address who has been identified as Deonarine Dookhoo called ‘Dinesh’ was arrested and is presently assisting the police with investigations.

This publication was informed that the alleged murder occurred between the hours of 22:40 on 30th June 2021 and 07:30 on 1st July 2021 at the residence. The pensioner lived at the home with Dookhoo and his two children, ages three and six and she would normally serve as their guardian while her son was away at work.

Kaieteur News understands from a police source close to the investigation that, based on the information provided to them by the six-year-old, her father would habitually brutalise the old woman for money and on the night in question, he did so again. They were occupying the lower flat of the two-storey wooden and concrete house.

Police said the toddler relayed that her father armed himself with a “shine cutlass” and brutalised the woman in the hall of their home and she was left lying on the ground and was not moving. She further detailed that her father put her little brother to sleep and he left the house with the cutlass, which he used the beat her grandmother and went to work.

The child reportedly told police that after her father left, she called out for her grandmother but there was no answer. She said the woman was lying on the ground but was not moving. As time elapsed, she slept away, awoke the next morning and again called on her grandmother but there was no answer.

According to the six-year-old, sometime around 07:00hrs. yesterday, her father returned home and she subsequently saw the police arrived. The police found the woman motionless on her right side in the hall of her house; she was wearing a black nightgown. Wounds were noticed on her right wrist, three lacerations on the right shoulder, two on her right finger, one on her right elbow, one on her right eye and another on the centre of her head.

Bloodstains were visible on the ground in the hall of the house and a cutlass was seen on a table to the back of the house. The toddler identified it as the same cutlass used by her father. The weapon was retrieved but there were no bloodstains on the cutlass.

Jaglall’s body was removed and escorted to Fort Wellington Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination. No forceful entry was seen on the home, police said and a video and audio interview was done with the six-year-old by the police in the presence of the child’s uncle, Rakesh Jaglall.

Meanwhile, a neighbour, Taramattie Sukhraj, when questioned by media operatives, relayed that the suspect informed her yesterday that three men had broken into their house and beat his mother.

“He ask me if me hear anything and I said no and he said how three persons went in and kill the lady,” she said. Investigations are in progress.