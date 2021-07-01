World Bank approves additional US$6M for COVID-19 response, vaccines in Guyana

Kaieteur News – The World Bank (WB) approved yesterday, US$6 million in additional financing for the Guyana COVID-19 Emergency Response Project to support affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and ensure effective vaccine deployment in Guyana.

In a release the World Bank noted that the project will also support general preparedness, resilience, and overall health system strengthening. “An efficient and equitable rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will be critical to save lives and restore economic activities in Guyana,” said Ozan Sevimli, World Bank Resident Representative for Jamaica and Guyana. “The World Bank is closely coordinating with development partners and Government of Guyana counterparts to support the vaccination campaign, and long-term improvements to the country’s healthcare system.”

The pandemic has had socioeconomic impacts, including job losses, which disproportionately affect women. This additional financing to the Guyana COVID-19 Emergency Response Project, the World Bank noted, will fund the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the Bank too, “It will help the Government of Guyana strengthen health system functions that are necessary for immunisation, such as vaccine awareness communication, human resources, information systems, and waste management. The additional financing to this project also aims to increase overall health system preparedness to tackle future emergencies.”

According to the release, the original project was approved in November 2020, to support Guyana’s pandemic response and strengthen the country’s health system. US$5 million of the additional financing that was approved yesterday comes from the International Development Association (IDA). Guyana receives interest-free financing from IDA, with a maturity of 40 years, including a grace period of 10 years. An additional US$1 million is a grant from the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Multi-Donor Trust Fund.