Venezuelan woman fearful for life after stalker tries to throw her in car trunk

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – An evening “gaff” at a roadside with friends on Sunday, almost turned into a tragedy for a Venezuelan woman who was almost abducted by her stalker and his accomplice.

Fearful for her life after her harrowing experience is Kristina, (not her real name). She recalled, during an interview with this publication, that it was around 21:40hrs when the men pulled up in a white car and stopped in front of an apartment building located at the corner of Cummings Street and North Road, Georgetown.

Kristina said she had gone there to meet with her female friends who had recently returned from a mining area in one of the interior locations of Guyana. As they were chatting, the men reportedly stepped out of the car and approached them. She said that she recognised one of men as a “tall, fat, brown skin man,” who had robbed her of a cell phone some three months back and had been stalking her since then.

Kristina related that she had not seen his accomplice before, but described him as a “bearded, skinny, negro man”. The stalker, she claimed, walked up to her, said something in English which she did not understand before dragging her to the car.

She reportedly began to scream and tried to fight him off, but he was assisted by his accomplice and together they took her to the car. Her friends reportedly began to plead with the two men to let her go but they “popped” the car trunk and tried to place her inside.

Kaieteur News was told that another man who at the time was sitting on the balcony of a nearby building saw the commotion and decided to intervene. Kristina said, that she recalled him peaking with the men in English and shortly after, they let go her, re-entered their car and sped off.

The man who intervened to save her from the abductors, according to Kristina, identified himself to her as a Cuban national. She said that he took her inside of his yard and reportedly told her that the stalker claimed that she had robbed him (the stalker) of $300,000 sometime back and he had been looking for her.

Kristina related that the Cuban national further related to her, that in order to convince the alleged abductors to let her go, he told them that she lived with him. Questioned about the stalker’s allegation, the Venezuelan woman insisted that she had not robbed him, but in fact, he was the one who had robbed her of a cell phone and has ever since been stalking her. Her first encounter with the stalker, she recalled, occurred some three months ago. “I had recently arrived in Guyana and I was with friends enjoying a night out at Rockey’s Bar (located on Light Street, Georgetown) when a grey car drove up in front), she related.

The driver, Kristina recounted, signalled for her to approach. Thinking it might be an acquaintance, she walked towards the car but found out that it was a stranger. “That time he had a beard,” she recounted. The man, she continued, signalled for her to enter his car but she refused. “He stepped outside of the car and began speaking to me in English and I told him, “No Hablo Ingles (I don’t Speak English),” the Venezuelan woman narrated.

At this point, she said, he grabbed and forced her into his car and locked the door with the two of them inside. “He spoke a little bit of broken Spanish, asking me to go to the mines with him while touching me all over,” she said. The Venezuelan woman said that she kept refusing his offers and tried to get him to stop touching her by saying, “Por favour no hagas eso (please don’t do this).”

It seems, she related, as if he understood her and dealt her a punch before relieving her of her cell phone which she had in her possession. “He then opened the car door and pushed me out and I fell onto the road as he drove off,” Kristina recounted to Kaieteur News.

The Venezuelan woman said that after she was tossed out of the car her friends had rushed to assist her. “They ask me what happen, and said that they taught the individual was my friend,” she added. “Sometimes he would show up” in the area driving different cars. “Sometimes he would have a beard

Since then, according to Kristina and her friends, the man would trail her and on other occasions, his face would be clean,” they said.

Kristina claimed too, that she would often hide when he is around, but sometimes he would find her and frequently try to persuade her “to go to the mines with him.” Following Sunday’s experience, Kristina said, that she has locked herself indoors because she is fearful that he might return to harm her. “I don’t know what he wants with me…if he wants to kill and rape me or kidnap me and take me to the mines to work (prostitution) for him, but I am scared.”