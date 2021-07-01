Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:21 AM

Tickets sales launched for Malteenoes fund raiser

Jul 01, 2021 Sports

Fun & Frolic for the entire family on Emancipation day

The first Emancipation celebrations was held on August 1, 1834 and it is this Country’s oldest holiday and 187 years later the Malteenoes Sport Club is staging a grand fund raiser on August 1, 2021 from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Fun day activities at MSC.

Tickets for the Emancipation day Lunch will go on sale from today and could can be bought at the MSC clubhouse on Thomas Road, Thomas Lands (tel 225-6509), Jacobs Jewellery & Pawn Shop at 16 Pike Street Kitty, Star Party Rentals at 21Craig Street Campbellville and Exotic Prints at 43 Norton Street Lodge.
Lunches will include Cook-up with all meats or Veggie, Fried Fish, Conkie and Metemgee and cost $1,500. Lunches could be take-away, while outdoor dining is offered.

Steven Jacobs is head of MSC’s fund raising Committee.

There will also be prizes for best African Wear and children, men, women and people of all races can vie for prizes, while those desirous of becoming members of the club will benefit from reduced membership fees for a year and MSC t-shirts and Caps at registration.
This fund raiser and Membership drive is aimed at improving the Club’s facilities, especially the all-weather practice nets, and getting more people to join the club, which was founded in 1902 and has several members who have played for Guyana and the West Indies at all levels.
Malteenoes recently got its first Olympian when Table Tennis player Chelsea Edghill, who will participate in the Tokyo Olympics, became the first Guyanese female Olympian in that sport. (Sean Devers)

 

 

 

 

