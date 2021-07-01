Taxi driver found dead after suspected robbery

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was yesterday found dead by police after he was reportedly robbed. According to a police report, the man, who has been identified as 53-year-old Kenrick Trim of Belfield Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was found lying in some grass at the end of Cul-De-Sac Street, Block One, Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Police without giving too much detail, revealed that the man was dumped from a silver grey Toyota Premio bearing number plate HC 5311 which was parked a short distance away.

Trim’s body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead before being transported to the Lyken Funeral Home. A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on Friday.

When Kaieteur News reached out to the family of the deceased, his son, Kenrick Trim Jr., said that his father would usually leave home at 07:30hrs every day for work. The man, according to his son, would normally use Quality Plus Fast Foods and Bakery located at 33 Hinck Street, Georgetown, as his base.

He stated that his father would usually drop his mother off at her Transport and Harbour office before continuing his daily routine. The son told this publication too, that his father was never a confrontational person and would always come straight home from work, which is usually around 18:00hrs.

He stated that his father could have been robbed since his phone was missing, along with a gold chain and band that he would usually wear. The deceased also had a few puncture wounds about his body, this publication was informed. Kenrick Jr. further told this publication that his father was always a hardworking man and very joyful.