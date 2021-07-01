Shonette Dover’s killer still on the run

Two months later…

By Vanessa Braithwaite

Kaieteur News – Two months after the decomposed body of Linden woman, Shonette Dover, was found in a shallow grave at the back of her boyfriend’s (Shaquan Alleyne) home, Alleyne, who is the main suspect, remains on the run and police reportedly have no clue where he is.

In fact, the woman’s family has since intimated that they are convinced that the police have given up on the case and seem not to be treating it with alacrity. Family members told this publication that ranks have stopped engaging them on the investigation.

Last Friday, Deputy Communications Officer of the Guyana Police Force, Mr. Stan Gouveia, told Kaieteur News, that there are no updates on the matter and made it clear, that once the Major Crime Unit takes over a case, the regional division is no longer in control of it. This is the reason the Regional Divisional Commander, Hugh Winter, had no comment to give to this media house, when asked about the case.

Shonette’s mother, Simone Dover, told Kaieteur News, that she does not feel that the police are doing enough to capture her daughter’s killer. Speaking more on the matter, was Shonette’s grandmother, Constance Dover, who said a few weeks after her grand-daughter was buried, the police turned up with a photograph of a young man, who, they said, they had accosted in Mahdia. But for the second time, they had accosted the wrong man. A few days after Shonette’s body was found, the police had accosted a man who was a passenger in an East Coast route minibus but realised it was a case of mistaken identity.

Shonette’s grandmother said that since then, no one has been showing interest in her grand-daughter’s case. “Nobody ain’t calling us and telling us nothing, is like my grand-daughter got shot like a bird and nobody is showing interest. I think, if was their children or grand-children, they would have shown interest, but everything just come and lull down just like that,” she said.

She said several persons keep sharing information, which she deemed to be false, with the family about the whereabouts of Alleyne. “Up to the other day, somebody come and say they see he in England, and I say girl, how he reach till England.”

The grandmother says her family is relying on God for strength to continue to comfort them during their grieving process and to give them hope that they will get justice for her murder. “What I know is that God is in control, God is going to make a way where there seems to be no way; God’s time is the best time,” the grandmother said.

Shonette’s body was discovered on Friday, April 30, 2021, in a shallow grave at the back of Alleyne’s Canvas City residence, where the two lived before she died. Shonette was reported missing weeks earlier, Sunday, April 4, by Alleyne who had told her relatives that he had no idea where she was, and assumed that she had left for work. Shonette’s 15-year-old relative who had admitted to helping Alleyne to bury the young woman’s body and led police to the site, has since been charged with accessory after the fact of murder, and remanded to the Juvenile Detention Centre. A post mortem examination that was conducted on Shonette’s remains revealed that she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.