RHTYSC receives boost from Diamond Insurance

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS Say Yes Programme on Tuesday last received a massive boost when insurance giants, Diamond Fire and General Insurance handed over a cartoon of trophies worth seventy thousand dollars. The donation was handed over to club executives Ravindranauth Kissoonlall and Tyrone Pottaya by Branch Manager of the Port Mourant branch of the company, Amzad Ayube during a simple presentation ceremony.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster disclosed that the Say Yes Programme was one of the most important programmes of the club as it seeks to get youths to say yes to education, sports, culture, religion and life.

The club on an annual basis targets close to seventy thousand youths in Berbice under the programme which also includes activities to get youths to stay away from crime, suicide, alcohol, drugs and pre marital sex. Among the activities hosted as part of the Say Yes/ Say No programme are sports tournaments, educational competitions, magazines, posters, educational stickers, summer camps, distribution of sports gears and educational materials, television programmes, youth information booklets, youth fair, job fairs and youth inspiration forums. Foster stated that the donation of trophies would be a major boost for the club as it prepares to host a series of educational and sporting competitions for youths along with award ceremonies. He expressed thanks to the management of the company, especially Company Secretary Khemraj Goderdhan and Marketing Manager Priscilla Mackintosh for their cooperation.

Ayube in brief remarks stated that Diamond Insurance has always recognised the important role that youth have in society. He stated that youths are the backbone and play a vital role in the building of social cohesion and stability of a nation.

The head office of the company is located at 11 Lamaha Street, Georgetown and they have branches at Bush Lot WCB, Port Mourant, Springlands, Henrietta on the Essequibo Coast, Helena No 1 Mahaica and Giftland Mall Turkeyen.