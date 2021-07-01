Region 4 man is latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:21 AM
Jul 01, 2021 News
– 96 new cases, 12 in ICU
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that a 52-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus disease, has died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 469. According to the Ministry, the man died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry in its COVID-19 dashboard yesterday recorded 96 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 20,055. Out of the confirmed cases, 10,261 persons are women and 9,794 are men.
A breakdown of new cases per week shows that Region Four leads with 53 new cases, Regions Three and Six with nine cases each, Region Two with seven, Regions Five and Nine with five each and Regions One and 10 with four each.
The dashboard also shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 94 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,440 are in home isolation and six are quarantined institutionally. Additionally, 161 recoveries were recorded yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,040.
