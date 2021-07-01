Opposition MP arrested over Cybercrime allegation

– Opposition, Govt. MPs weigh-in

Kaieteur News – A partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), Member of Parliament (MP), Annette Ferguson, was yesterday arrested after a senior member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) made an allegation against her in relation to one of her Facebook posts.

According to police, the GDF rank’s allegation is that Ferguson falsely alleged in a Facebook post that the said GDF rank will be in charge of a ‘killing squad’. As such the MP was arrested for a breach of the Cybercrime Act 2018. She was arrested by members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and taken to CID Headquarters at Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown.

The charge was put to her and she denied it. According to Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, Ferguson was later released on her own recognisance [self-bail].

A police report stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing and upon completion the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, for legal advice.

Kaieteur News understands that Ferguson’s post which refers to “setting up of Death Squad and Black Clothes groups” stemmed from discussions had during the considerations of Financial Paper 2/2021 during the parliamentary session on June 14, 2021.

During the debate, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, told the House that the concept of the Regional Joint Support Teams is a new crime-fighting initiative formulated in April, 2021, and that the supplementary provision for the period ending December 2021 is to “set up” the initiative.

The Government MP had explained that the Regional Joint Support Teams will not denigrate or usurp the functions of the GDF or the GPF, but is intended to enhance the capacity of the law enforcement agencies in Guyana to fight crime, regardless of the type of crime, with the support of the GDF.

However, following that parliamentary session an online news agency published a story headlined, “Exclusive: PPP secures $250million budget to resuscitation Black Clothes Death Squad.” The Opposition MP subsequently shared the article with her own commentary. Both the Joint Services Coordinating Council (JSCC) and the Ministry of Home Affairs had condemned the Opposition MP’s post and cautioned citizens against the “reckless and irresponsible social commentary.”

Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, in a statement last evening condemned Ferguson’s arrest. He shared his view that members of the GPF had arrested Ferguson on false grounds and also called the arrest a clear case of political harassment.

Harmon also demanded that the, “spurious, baseless and politically motivated charge be withdrawn.” He further stated, “The PPP regime’s persecution of the political Opposition continues with wanton disregard for the law, the constitution and the rights of citizens. The Guyana Police Force has been fully weaponised against the Opposition.”

According to the Opposition Leader, the government has been intensifying, “its vulgar and grotesque campaign of political persecution against the political Opposition.”

But Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, in a subsequent release rejected, “in entirety, the assertions made by Mr. Joseph Harmon, in a statement he issued today (yesterday), on the issue of the questioning and arrest, and the laying of charges by the Guyana Police Force against Ms. Annette Ferguson M.P in matters identifying breaches of the Cyber Crime Act.”

Benn said that the Opposition Leader of all persons should need no reminding that all persons – inclusive of MPs and also members of the APNU+AFC – are subject to the Laws of Guyana, adherence to which the GPF is duty bound to enforce without fear or favour. According to the Minister, Harmon’s now natural reflexive instincts of making unwarranted attacks about partisan “…political persecution…”, “…weaponising of the Guyana Police Force…” along with dire warnings of civil unrest, are not only grossly untrue but are of malicious intent.

In fact Benn noted that Harmon’s statement “seems intent on continuing the effort to shield and protect from judicial review law-breaking by persons who are intent on precipitating a breakdown of law and order and the undermining of democracy by initiating civil unrest.”

“When viewed from its advocacy and reckless support of Ms. Ferguson’s present gross indiscretions, Harmon’s statement goes further by identifying the continuous resort to the racist and seditious playbook he has ready at hand,” Benn added. As such he called on all citizens to be wary of, and vigilant, in rejecting and avoiding the dangerous invective in Harmon’s statement and to allow the lawful and legal process to take its course.