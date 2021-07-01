Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:21 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

It is now three months since TIGI asked for daily oil production figures with no response

Jul 01, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

You do not buy a bottle of water that is not properly full, because you can see through the container. But if you buy a bottle of cooking gas, you cannot see if you are getting value unless the bottle is weighed on a standard scale, or unless you believe the seal has been properly set and has not been tampered with. The less the transparency the more (good, open) regulations are required to recover the transparency.
Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI) has shown in many essentially uncontested articles, in 2018 and 2019, that the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with the oil companies violated Guyana’s laws. Moreover, the PSA adds regulations, not to increase transparency, but to deny verification of production figures, not only of oil, but also of gas and how much is reinjected, vented or flared.
It is now three months since TIGI has asked the Ministry of Natural Resources to provide the daily production information for the oil we are paying the companies to explore for, to drill for, to store and mostly to sell for us. There is still no information. Is eyepass.
Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has severely limited any Guyanese oversight of production, storage and offloading, requiring 7 days’ notice of inspection. So they and the Government they colonized are not worried when we debate about this and that percent of productions, ventings and flarings. There are no figures to use percentages on and no times with corresponding oil prices. So the Guyanese citizen remains in ignorance and cannot check what we are told.

Even the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) doesn’t know, because they said to me recently, they will remind the Ministry of Natural Resources for TIGI. The point is, the EPA, by virtue of its mandate, must be required to know. How else can they assess any threat to the environment?
It is highly unsatisfactory for citizens to have to cajole, so far unsuccessfully, publicly funded authorities like the Government and the EPA, to provide the necessary information, despite constitutional and international commitments. If this continues, we will have to conclude that the Government and the EPA are deliberately making (bad, secret) regulations in order to prevent transparency.
Yours truly,
Alfred Bhulai
TIGI

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tickets sales launched for Malteenoes fund raiser

Tickets sales launched for Malteenoes fund raiser

Jul 01, 2021

Fun & Frolic for the entire family on Emancipation day The first Emancipation celebrations was held on August 1, 1834 and it is this Country’s oldest holiday and 187 years later the Malteenoes...
Read More
RHTYSC receives boost from Diamond Insurance

RHTYSC receives boost from Diamond Insurance

Jul 01, 2021

GFF pays tribute to “Servant of Football” Mark Xavier

GFF pays tribute to “Servant of Football”...

Jul 01, 2021

GBA meets with Minister of Sports

GBA meets with Minister of Sports

Jul 01, 2021

Ansa Mcal throws support behind Golf academy

Ansa Mcal throws support behind Golf academy

Jul 01, 2021

7-member team for CAC bodybuilding C/Ships

7-member team for CAC bodybuilding C/Ships

Jul 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]