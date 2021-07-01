GFF pays tribute to “Servant of Football” Mark Xavier

Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:21 AM
Jul 01, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Georgetown: Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde offered his deepest sympathies to the family of former senior men’s national team manager Mark Xavier, who tragically passed away this week.
Xavier, a passionate and long-term supporter of football in Guyana, served with distinction in his role as coordinating manager of the Golden Jaguars under former Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz.
He passed away on Tuesday evening in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.
“Mark’s unwavering commitment to – and passion for – football and his service to our community set an impressive example for others. He was a true servant of football,” President
Forde said. “On behalf of the Guyana Football Federation and the entire Guyanese football fraternity, I would like to offer my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to Mark’s family at this difficult time.”
Xavier had recently made a donation to the Civil Defence Commission on behalf of XY Construction to support those impacted by the recent floods.
