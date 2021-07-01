GEDT launches new website, rebrands prog. to ‘!nnovate Guyana’

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Economic Development Trust (GEDT) on Wednesday announced that it has rebranded its science and technology start-ups programme to ‘!nnovate Guyana’, while also launching its new website. GEDT is a U.S. and Guyana-based initiative that supports innovation in science, technology, and agriculture of researchers, thinkers and doers in Guyana.

This is according to a release which noted, that the rebranded online platform was designed to centralise and provide access to start-up support resources, including technical assistance and access to capital for successful ideas. It also demonstrates to the public that Guyana is a place where innovators live.

In April 2021, GTT collaborated with GEDT as the exclusive sponsor of the Guyana Innovation Prize. CEO of the Guyana Economic Development Trust, Oslene Carrington, explained that! nnovate Guyana is a hub for innovation in Guyana where locals can now register for its programmes easily through its new website. “Guyanese can now register for programmes such as the Guyana Innovation Prize, sponsored by GTT; the new Economic Development Accelerator, sponsored by USAID, from the American people; find civil society start-up and small business resources; and learn about virtual entrepreneurship programmes around the world, all supporting the innovation ecosystem in Guyana. We are really excited to bring this platform to Guyana as we continue to provide the necessary resources,” she said.

Noting his enthusiasm behind the programme, GTT’s CEO, Damian Blackburn, said he is excited

to see the growth behind !nnovate Guyana. “This programme fits hand in glove with one of the company’s promise to ‘Innovate for all in our Country’. Innovation is one of the hallmarks of the telecommunications industry but is equally important in other sectors, and we are proud to be a part of this initiative. I am truly thrilled to see the growth of !nnovate Guyana, and believe the projects that will come out of this will truly benefit those in and for Guyana,” Blackburn said.

Meanwhile, Carrington highlighted that the new platform also showcases Guyanese

inventiveness through its !nnovate Guyana TV, a new YouTube channel, by presenting some of

Guyana’s many innovators – from scientific researchers and technologists to creative, including artists and members of Guyana’s society with invaluable traditional knowledge and skills.

Persons are encouraged to watch the promotional video for !nnovate Guyana TV at

www.innovateguyana.org/ig-tv or subscribe to the YouTube channel for free. Episodes will be

updated several times per month. More on the programme can be accessed via

www.innovateguyana.org.