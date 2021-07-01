GBA meets with Minister of Sports

Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:21 AM
Jul 01, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association Executives of President-Gokarn Ramdhani, Vice President-Ayanna Watson, Secretary-Emelia Ramdhani, Treasurer-Darrell Carpenay, Asst. Treasurer-Marlon Chung and Committee Member Ryan Chang recently met with The Honorable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport-Mr. Charles Ramson Jr., Director of Sport – Mr. Steve Ninvalle, Dept. Director of Sport – Ms. Melissa Dow-Richardson and Chairman of NSC-Mr. Kashif Muhammad.
It was the First meeting with the Team to introduce ourselves and our activities, while the Minister outlined the Ministries responsibilities.
The GBA is extremely happy with the outcome of the meeting and thanked the Minister and Ministry for meeting with us and we look forward to a great cooperation in helping with the development of Badminton, a release from the GBA informed.
