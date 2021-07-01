Exxon installs upgraded gas compressor system on Liza Destiny

Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), announced yesterday, that the upgraded and repaired discharge silencer for the flash gas compressor and a new venturi were safely installed on the Liza Destiny vessel with the first phase of testing successfully completed earlier this week.

Public and Government Affairs Advisor for ExxonMobil, Janelle Persaud.

The flash gas compression system was started up on June 19, last, for the first testing phase and was shut down on June 28, last, in order to remove temporary probes and instrumentation. During the first testing phase Exxon said it was able to reduce the flare to pilot level.
ExxonMobil was keen to note, that initial test results indicate improvements in pulsation dampening performance while adding, that the second phase of testing will begin on July 4. Upon successful completion, Exxon said it expects the system to continue into normal operation.
To ensure it remains in compliance with its environmental permit, Exxon said it applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval to flare above pilot level for this extended period of equipment testing. Pilot level means one million standard cubic feet of gas.
Public and Government Affairs Advisor, Janelle Persaud, said the EPA approved the company’s application which will allow it to flare gas until July 24, 2021. She said this approval was sought to ensure the company during its testing phase is not in breach of its permit.
As previously communicated, a new redesigned flash gas compressor is being manufactured, and is expected to arrive in the country during the fourth quarter of this year. It is scheduled for set up in November.

