“E-Networks make financial contribution to Olympic-bound boxer Allicock”

Jul 01, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – E-Networks Inc., Guyana’s only local telecommunications provider – this week presented boxer Keevin Allicock with a sponsorship cheque of G$250,000 ahead of his departure to the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Games will be held from July 23 to August 8. Prior to the Games, the 22-year-old will engage in a high-level, three-week training camp in Russia, compliments of the Guyana Olympic Association.
“Allicock’s Olympic qualification is the first for Guyana in 25 years, and E-Networks recognises this as a proud moment for our country,” E-Networks said in a press release.
“We believe sponsorships like these allow our local athletes to perfect their craft, gain exposure, and reach their full potential – all while representing Guyana on the world stage. E-Networks is thrilled to lend our support to Keevin and we wish him well on his journey to this year’s Tokyo Olympics.”
Keevin, a 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games silver medalist, will also join boxers from Antigua, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago as CARICOM representatives in Tokyo. Allicock has long been touted as a potential Olympic medalist, given his exploits in regional and international competitions for Guyana.
He is currently ranked number 19 in the world and seven in the Americas, rankings that were crucial in him qualifying for the global Games.
To date, Guyana has won only one Olympic medal, which, incidentally, came through the sport of boxing in 1980 when Bantamweight fighter Michael Parris won bronze in Moscow.
