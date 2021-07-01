Dispute over birthday dress lands 2 in court

Kaieteur News – A designer and her customer yesterday, appeared before a City Magistrate after a dispute over a birthday dress allegedly ended with both women wounding each other.

Keisha Edwards, 34, a designer, and Mellissa Calder, 25, a University of Guyana (UG) student, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. They both denied the charge which alleges that on June 16, 2021, at Georgetown, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded each other.

This publication understands that Calder had made a down payment of $30,000 for Edwards to make a birthday dress for her. However, Edwards later sent a photo of the finished product, but Calder told her that that was not the design of the dress that she had requested.

As a result, the woman asked for a $20,000 refund but Edwards insisted on making adjustments to the dress. The court heard that on the day in question, Calder went to Edward’s studio but was told to step outside because several other customers were already in the studio. However, upon her way back into the studio, the court heard that Edwards pushed Calder out of the building and the woman retaliated by pushing back Edwards.

A heated argument ensued between the two women which escalated into a scuffle. Calder then threatened to report Edwards to the police in order to get her refund and Edwards agreed. This reportedly caused the scuffle to continue.

The matter was reported and both women were later arrested and charged for wounding each other. After listening to the facts of the charge, Chief Magistrate McLennan granted both women bail in the sum of $5,000 and the matter was adjourned to August 10, 2021.