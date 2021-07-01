De cow knock down dem riders

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Tour de Guyana, de premiere road cycling race in de Caribbean, start off real calamitous yesterday with a set ah accidents. Organisers say how a great deal bin riding on de event and how dem hope dat no more accidents gan happen, otherwise de Tour would have to stop.

One mile into de race, a man at de side of de road shouted at one of de overweight riders leading de peloton, “Cow!”

De rider turned to he and show he de middle finger before crashing into a huge cow which wander onto de public highway. Dis brought down de entire peloton. Fortunately, dem ain’t had no serious injuries.

As de cow lay groaning on de roadside, de organisers bin at dem wits end to find out who was de owner. Dem notice a brand on de cow which read, “Owner unknown!”

As de race proceeded, de official noticed a strange rider in de pack. Dem send wan official to ride alongside he and inquire what he was doing in de race.

He told de man, “Well, I did not know dis was a cycle race. Since things turned sour with my wife a fortnight ago, I’ve taken to riding 50 miles a day to clear my head. I’m now 700 miles from home and feeling much happier.”

Twenty miles further up, a breakaway rider crashed into a drunken pedestrian.

De rider quickly jump to he feet and say, “You were really lucky there.”

“What on earth are you talking about! That really hurt!” said de injured man, lying prostrate on de roadside, blood oozing from he bruises.

De rider replied, “Well, usually I drive a minibus!”

Talk half and watch out fuh dem cyclists pun de road!