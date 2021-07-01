De cow knock down dem riders

Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 01, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Tour de Guyana, de premiere road cycling race in de Caribbean, start off real calamitous yesterday with a set ah accidents. Organisers say how a great deal bin riding on de event and how dem hope dat no more accidents gan happen, otherwise de Tour would have to stop.
One mile into de race, a man at de side of de road shouted at one of de overweight riders leading de peloton, “Cow!”
De rider turned to he and show he de middle finger before crashing into a huge cow which wander onto de public highway. Dis brought down de entire peloton. Fortunately, dem ain’t had no serious injuries.
As de cow lay groaning on de roadside, de organisers bin at dem wits end to find out who was de owner. Dem notice a brand on de cow which read, “Owner unknown!”
As de race proceeded, de official noticed a strange rider in de pack. Dem send wan official to ride alongside he and inquire what he was doing in de race.
He told de man, “Well, I did not know dis was a cycle race. Since things turned sour with my wife a fortnight ago, I’ve taken to riding 50 miles a day to clear my head. I’m now 700 miles from home and feeling much happier.”
Twenty miles further up, a breakaway rider crashed into a drunken pedestrian.
De rider quickly jump to he feet and say, “You were really lucky there.”
“What on earth are you talking about! That really hurt!” said de injured man, lying prostrate on de roadside, blood oozing from he bruises.
De rider replied, “Well, usually I drive a minibus!”
Talk half and watch out fuh dem cyclists pun de road!
Jul 01, 2021Fun & Frolic for the entire family on Emancipation day The first Emancipation celebrations was held on August 1, 1834 and it is this Country’s oldest holiday and 187 years later the Malteenoes...
Jul 01, 2021
Jul 01, 2021
Jul 01, 2021
Jul 01, 2021
Jul 01, 2021
We published on June 16, 2021 an interview with one of the founders of the UK branch of the WPA. Today, we conclude the process. FK... more
Kaieteur News – In 1990, there was an insurrection in Trinidad and Tobago which led to the invasion of the House of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The proposal by the U.S. Government to establish a global minimum corporate tax... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]