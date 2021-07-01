Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:21 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandit who jumped into drain to avoid police, remanded

Jul 01, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Andrew Khan, the man who allegedly robbed a woman of her purse on Saturday and jumped into a drain at Bourda, Georgetown, to avoid police ranks, was yesterday remanded to prison for the offence.

Andrew Khan being removed from the drain on Saturday.

Khan of Cooper Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, where he was charged with robbery.
The alleged bandit pleaded not guilty to the charge, which states that on June 26, last on Regent Street he robbed Darshanie Persaud of one Samsung cellular phone valued $116,000.
After remanding Khan to prison, the Chief Magistrate then adjourned the matter to July 14, 2021.
Kaieteur News learnt that on the day in question, the woman was walking along Regent Street when Khan, who was behind her, snatched her purse which contained her phone and ran away.
According to reports reaching this publication, Persaud immediately raised an alarm with public spirited persons who chased after Khan. To evade them, he jumped into a nearby drain in the vicinity of Bourda where he hid for a while.
A video, which surfaced on social media, showed how several police ranks were feeling the drain, trying to locate him. A man was seen volunteering to haul Khan from the drain but he soon after surrendered to the police ranks.
He was placed in handcuffs and taken into police custody where an investigation was conducted.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GFF pays tribute to “Servant of Football” Mark Xavier

GFF pays tribute to “Servant of Football” Mark Xavier

Jul 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – Georgetown: Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde offered his deepest sympathies to the family of former senior men’s national team manager Mark Xavier, who...
Read More
GBA meets with Minister of Sports

GBA meets with Minister of Sports

Jul 01, 2021

Ansa Mcal throws support behind Golf academy

Ansa Mcal throws support behind Golf academy

Jul 01, 2021

7-member team for CAC bodybuilding C/Ships

7-member team for CAC bodybuilding C/Ships

Jul 01, 2021

“E-Networks make financial contribution to Olympic-bound boxer Allicock”

“E-Networks make financial contribution to...

Jul 01, 2021

Fitness levels of players improving daily; warm up matches were key components – Assistant Coach Wilson Toledo

Fitness levels of players improving daily; warm...

Jun 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]