Bandit who jumped into drain to avoid police, remanded

Kaieteur News – Andrew Khan, the man who allegedly robbed a woman of her purse on Saturday and jumped into a drain at Bourda, Georgetown, to avoid police ranks, was yesterday remanded to prison for the offence.

Khan of Cooper Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, where he was charged with robbery.

The alleged bandit pleaded not guilty to the charge, which states that on June 26, last on Regent Street he robbed Darshanie Persaud of one Samsung cellular phone valued $116,000.

After remanding Khan to prison, the Chief Magistrate then adjourned the matter to July 14, 2021.

Kaieteur News learnt that on the day in question, the woman was walking along Regent Street when Khan, who was behind her, snatched her purse which contained her phone and ran away.

According to reports reaching this publication, Persaud immediately raised an alarm with public spirited persons who chased after Khan. To evade them, he jumped into a nearby drain in the vicinity of Bourda where he hid for a while.

A video, which surfaced on social media, showed how several police ranks were feeling the drain, trying to locate him. A man was seen volunteering to haul Khan from the drain but he soon after surrendered to the police ranks.

He was placed in handcuffs and taken into police custody where an investigation was conducted.