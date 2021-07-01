Ansa Mcal throws support behind Golf academy

Kaieteur News – Managing Director of Ansa Mcal Troy Cadogan, himself an avid golfer, announced that the company will support the development of the sport in every way possible and has committed to funding programmes that will benefit young players.

Mr. Cadogan announced that the company has supported the Guyana Golf Association’s efforts in hosting the second annual Golf Camp at the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue this week.

Ansa Mcal has been a dominant force in sports, also standing with Olympic medal hopeful Keevin Allicock. The company continues to promote active lifestyles amongst young people and hope’s that its corporate vision becomes a model for other companies.

Ansa Mcal has built a tremendous reputation and loyal following in Guyana, offering employment to over 300 employees through several divisions ranging from Beverages, Consumer Products, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, and Construction Solutions.

“The Guyana Golf Association has, in a very short time, demonstrated its ability to develop the sport especially amongst the younger generation and we here at Ansa are proud to be affiliated with their efforts to grow this incredible sport,” said Troy Cadogan.

The Golf Camp commences today at 16:00hrs and according Aleem Hussain, president of the GGA, reservations were in high demand and with great assistance from corporate sponsors, they were able to extend complimentary lessons to children from a variety of organizations including the Scouts, Lions and Enmore Orphanage.

All clubs and balls will be provided by the Academy and every day, each child will receive complimentary water and snacks compliments of Sunshine Snacks.

Mr. Aleem Hussain will be assisted by Christine Sukhram (9-time Guyana Women’s Champion), Dr. Joaan Deo (2- time Guyana Open & Suriname Ladies Champion) and Miguel Wong (Guyana’s Highest Ranked Male Table Tennis Player) and German League Pro and dedicated the camp to former Head Coach Colin Ming who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Additionally, there will be an aerial show with Drones, demonstrations by the Archery team; ice cream Day provided by Sterling Products, and demonstrations by members of the National Table Tennis Team and Titans Club throughout the second week where youths can participate.

Saturday July 17th will be the skills competition and graduation. Each participant will receive a certificate, goody bag and top players will get medals and trophies and all parents will have a chance to Putt to win prizes as well.

For more information on the sport or how to participate in the Camp, contact 645-0944 or nexgengolfacademy on Facebook or Instagram.