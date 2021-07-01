Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:16 AM

7-member team for CAC bodybuilding C/Ships

Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Body Building and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) has shortlisted a team of seven athletes to represent Guyana at CAC (Central America and Caribbean) Championships 2021, that will be hosted in San Salvador, El Salvador from the 11th to the 16th of August.

Rosanna Fung

Emmerson Campbell

The athletes making up the team are Kerwin Clarke, Rosanna Fung, Yannick Grimes, Emmerson Campbell, Roger Callendar, Darius Ramsammy and Nicholas Albert. The GBBFF also looks forward to having its President, Keavon Bess, lead its delegation along with at least one coach to ensure that the athletes are taken care of.
The GBBFF has reached out to several corporate entities in Guyana for sponsorship and has also submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport for their support in ensuring team Guyana gets to El Salvador and represent the Golden Arrowhead.

Kerwin Clarke

In an invited comment to the media, Bess spoke highly of the team and expressed confidence that this team will medal at the competition. Rosanna Fung, who will be making her first appearance at the Games, is one of our best females, Bess mentioned, but all eyes will be on Defending Champion Kerwin Clarke. Yannick Grimes will be looking to improve on his bronze medal won in 2019.
Meanwhile, Bess revealed that 2016 silver medalist; Emmerson Campbell has been doing tremendously well at regional and international competitions.
In addition, “Roger Callendar has really transformed his body and he can fit easily into the 143lb category. He is a beast of a small physique… the thickness of his muscles and their development, we think he can do well”, Bess revealed.
He concluded that, “Once this team gets there to El Salvador and everyone is fit and healthy, we are confident that each athlete will return with a medal. We look forward to the full support of corporate Guyana and the fitness fraternity.”

 

