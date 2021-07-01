Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Two UG Professors win Guyana Innovation Award

Jul 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – University of Guyana (UG) Professors: Subramaniam Gomathinayagam, Director, UG Berbice Campus, and Raymond Jagessar, a Senior Lecturer at the University’s Turkeyen Campus, were recently recognised by the ‘Guyana Innovation Prize Stakeholders’ for their outstanding work in science and technology innovations in the fields of agriculture and food-based science respectively.

UG Professor Subramaniam Gomathinayagam, Director, UG Berbice Campus.

In a release UG noted that Prof. Gomathinayagam lectures Biology of Plants, Biotechnology, and Plant Cellular Biology and Prof. Jagessar lectures Organic and Inorganic Chemistry in the Department of Chemistry. They were both recipients of grants for their innovative projects under the 2021 Innovation Guyana Prize.
Briefly describing his research project, an elated Professor Gomathinayagam said: “My project is to produce a biological agent named ‘Bio-Diamond,’ a biological control agent of plant diseases. My motivation and vision are for Guyana to become an ‘Organic Farming’ country. Therefore, my product ‘Bio-Diamond’ is to minimise the use of commercial chemicals and fertiliser.”
He added, that the project is very useful and relevant as it allows students and staff the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the agriculture field, and to increase awareness of the use of commercial chemicals and fertilisers. He expressed hope that the project could be used as a link between the farming community and UG’s Berbice Campus in the near future.
Prof. Jagessar’s research was entitled, “Stone Wall Diamond Natural Antimicrobials and Antidiabetics.” In a brief comment, he explained: “My reason for getting involved in the project is to prevent antimicrobial resistance and diabetic surge locally.

UG’s Turkeyen Campus, Senior Lecturer, Raymond Jagessar

There has been an increase in diabetes, locally and internationally. Many synthetic antimicrobials to date suffer from antimicrobial resistance due to improper use.”
He further highlighted: “The world is confronted with three escalated problems: COVID-19, Global Warming, and Antimicrobial Resistance. I have been researching in plant-based antimicrobials and natural antidiabetics at UG for the past 15 and 10 years respectively and will continue to do so.”
The Guyana Innovation Prize was established to support Guyanese researchers, thinkers and doers by providing a competitive grant annually to some of the most commercially viable ideas. The grant is sponsored by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) and Guyana Economic Development Trust (GEDT).
The University views this development as exemplary and in keeping with its BluePrint 2040 goal # 2 where UG becomes a Centre for excellence in providing solutions for some specific problems of Guyana and the planet. Amongst these are agriculture and aquaculture and human resiliency. Last year UG also copped this prize when Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Dr. Lawrence Lewis, won for his innovative work with biochar in soil restoration a technology that may become very important in the rebuilding work that must be done in Guyana after the floods.
The release noted too that UG Chancellor, Prof. Edward Greene; Vice-Chancellor XI, Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin; Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Dr. Emanuel Cummings and Dr. Mellissa Ifill, and the entire Senior Management Team, Faculty and Staff, all extend “warmest congratulations to Professors Gomathinayagam and Jagessar for winning the prestigious awards and wish them continued success in their research projects. The University of Guyana is incredibly proud to celebrate and highlight their achievements.

 

 

  A deal is a deal

    Kaieteur News – In 1990, there was an insurrection in Trinidad and Tobago which led to the invasion of the House of...

