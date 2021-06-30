Two Region Four residents die from COVID-19, 68 new cases

Latest update June 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Both persons passed away on Monday while receiving care at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll now moves to 468. Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 68 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 19,959.
The dashboard also shows that 13 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 91 persons in institutional isolation, 1,508 are in home isolation and nine(9) are institutionally quarantined. To date, a total of 17,879 recoveries have been recorded.
Jun 30, 20212021 Concacaf Gold Cup… By Franklin Wilson in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida compliments of the GFF Kaieteur News – Assistant Coach and Physical Trainer of the ‘Golden Jaguars’, Wilson...
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – The APNU formation led by former president, David Granger, has accepted two new political parties into... more
Kaieteur News – Georgetown is heading the way of London. Many of the streets and wards of London were not made for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The proposal by the U.S. Government to establish a global minimum corporate tax... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]