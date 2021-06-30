Two Region Four residents die from COVID-19, 68 new cases

Latest update June 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Both persons passed away on Monday while receiving care at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll now moves to 468. Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 68 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 19,959.
The dashboard also shows that 13 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 91 persons in institutional isolation, 1,508 are in home isolation and nine(9) are institutionally quarantined. To date, a total of 17,879 recoveries have been recorded.

