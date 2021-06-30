The human trafficking curse is becoming quite topical in Guyana

Latest update June 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 30, 2021 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
Just recently, gleaning from the news, “10 youths, including a pregnant woman, had been held at a hotel on the Corentyne, after they had been brought from neighbouring Suriname.” It is sad what is unfolding, and Guyana has done the right thing by having them stationed at the Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation, West Coast Berbice, even as police are investigating.
Prior to this, Law Enforcement Agencies, in the past, did hold-up Haitians heading to Brazil, after they were blocked at the entry point at Lethem. This interceptive work resulted from a joint effort between the Brazilian Federal Police and Guyana’s Customs Anti Narcotic Unit. Countering any form of trafficking is a huge undertaking and the reason is obvious. The figures show that it earns global profits of roughly $150 billion per year for the traffickers. Here in Guyana, there is a burgeoning crisis. Back in September 2019, Winston Felix, then in charge of immigration issues under the Granger Government, noted that “… while close to 8,500 Haitians arrived in the country for the first seven months of the year, only 1,170 are known to have departed the country. The rest, Felix said, are not in Guyana.” What is the take here? For one, who can definitively prove this? And two, is it that Guyana is a suitable conduit? So, the problem must be addressed immediately. I recall too that in August 2019, Moses Nagamootoo did admit that “… the departure of Haitians should be better monitored.
In this vein, it is good to read that Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, announced that, “Haitians and Cubans would soon require visas to travel to Guyana, amid concerns about a well-organised human trafficking ring.” He stated that, “We are taking a position that will require visas for these nationals when they come, including Haitian nationals, Cuban nationals, etc. so the Government of Guyana will be moving in that direction.” Normally, the vast majority of CARICOM citizens can enter and stay for a period of six months in any one of the countries comprising CARICOM. The facts are that most of Haiti’s trafficking cases involve children in forced labour and domestic service, who often are abused physically, receive no payment for services rendered, and have significantly lower school enrollment rates. So, safeguarding the 10 at the Hugo Chavez institute is, indeed, a good move.
Anil Nandlall predicted that the Government’s move will be politicised/racialised, (and I am going with the trend here) by APNU+AFC. He is right, as I think back to the recent attacks from APNU+AFC regarding the COVID-19 cash grant, helping desperate flood victims and the vaccine procurement matter. However, Guyana must oppose and put measures in place so that it cannot be used as an international human trans-shipment point, no matter what the APNU+AFC does.
Respectfully yours,
Alvin Hamilton
