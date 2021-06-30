Surely, David Granger must know this is comical and demeaning

Kaieteur News – The APNU formation led by former president, David Granger, has accepted two new political parties into the group. This means that there is now a five-member unit in the APNU – PNC, Guyana Action Party, National Democratic Alliance and the entities formed by Jaipaul Sharma and Tabitha Sarabo-Halley (TSH).

Something strange is taking over the soul of Mr. Granger. If there are people in their sixties in Guyana and the rest of the world that have helped to make the PNC a sustainable organisation the past 40 years, then they have an exigent task to save the PNC from Granger.

After the election fiasco which began in March 2020, Mr. Granger disparaged those small parties in APNU which he alluded to as being paper entities. This very man has now accepted into APNU’s fold, two groups that in real life are nothing but ideas in the head of their two founders.

If Mr. Granger continues along this path, the PNC is going to end up with all types of fictional entities as its partners. Does the PNC just accept a political partnership with someone who simply announced that it formed a political party? If the answer is yes, then the PNC is going to be besieged with all types of insane people claiming they have birthed parties and will turn up at Mr. Granger’s office or at Joe Harmon’s home seeking membership in APNU.

Surely, Granger and Harmon must be conscious of dignity issues involved. They are bound to look foolish in the eyes of their supporters and Guyanese everywhere. The inscrutable dimension of all of this is what political and electoral capital the PNC leadership hopes to acquire from embracing phantom organisations.

Let’s start with TSH. Where is her support coming from when she belongs to two worlds that the PNC is well entrenched in? First is gender. The PNC has adequate and acceptable women activists who will bring in support and resources that TSH cannot match. Why then not ask TSH to join the PNC and if she refuses then she is on her own? Why provide her with a status that is non-existent – a functional political party.

TSH is also African Guyanese. The PNC is not short of African Guyanese so what can TSH add? This is where Sharma comes in. He is Indian and Indians have always been in short supply in the PNC. It means that Sharma should have been approached to join the PNC.

There was such an opportunity when Sharma during the rigging of the March 2020 election campaign, wrote on his Facebook page that his dream allowed him to join the PNC. Here is what he wrote, “For it is written that I shall serve H.E. President David Granger him only shall I serve.” Surely, Mr. Sharma has to appear comical in the eyes of people to form a political party rather to join the party of the man he was destined to serve.

So Sharma and TSH have chosen not to become members of the PNC. They must feel some obligation, as politicians, to tell people why they have not. There is a mystery about TSH that must embarrass Granger. Her name was forwarded by the WPA to be its MP in a rotational mode. But the PNC ignored the WPA’s first choice and chose TSH.

WPA recalled her and requested that the PNC replace her with its initial preference. The PNC retained her as an MP and she resigned from the WPA. So since September 2020, which organisational attachment TSH has had? It had to be PNC since she resigned from WPA and could not have been in the House as a WPA parliamentarian.

After sitting in the House for 10 months, TSH has rejected her status as a PNC parliamentarian and has now acquired the label as an MP from Guyana’s Nation Builders Movement, the party she just formed. As it stands, the opposition in the Guyana Parliament has an MP from a party other than the PNC and AFC.

It cannot get more comical than this. But within the hilarity lies a more important issue – credibility. How credible is the grouping named APNU? First, there is no active party among the Indigenous people named the Guyana Action Party which was originally formed to pitch for Amerindian votes. Secondly, does Mr. Granger seriously believe there is an organisation named the National Front Alliance? This is a one-man outfit headed by Mr. Keith Scott. The APNU fell apart after the 2020 March election. Its constituents, apart from the PNC, were ghosts. These apparitions have gone back to the cemetery but the PNC has welcomed newer jumbies.