Serial robber slapped with 27-month imprisonment

Jun 30, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Troy Glasgow, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was sentenced to a 27-month imprisonment on Monday, after appearing before magistrate Dylon Bess and found guilty of two robbery charges.
The first charge stated that on July 31, 2020, at East Ruimveldt, Glasgow, while in the company of another who was armed with a cutlass, robbed Leon Singh of one Blu cell phone valued $20,000 and one Caterpillar cell phone, valued $18,000.
The second charge read stated that on the same day, the accused, accompanied by another who was armed with a cutlass, robbed Persram Singh of one Samsung cell phone valued $65,000, one driver’s licence and $143,000 in cash.

