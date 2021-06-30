Miner remanded for allegedly killing Moruca man

Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight-year-old Charles Griffith, a miner of Lot 66 Robb Street, Lacytown Georgetown, was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of a Moruca man.

The defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, when the indictable charge was read to him. The charge alleges that on June 23, 2021, at Apaiqua, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven, Griffith murdered Shane Blake, 30, a miner of Hymakabra, Moruca Village, Region One.

The Chief Magistrate remanded Griffith to prison and the matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court. Griffith is expected to make his next court appearance on July 27, 2021.

According to a police report, Blake was asleep in the abandoned building when he was awakened by the defendant. It is alleged that Griffith was armed with a handgun when he reportedly ordered Blake to put on his clothes and step outside. While doing same, Blake armed himself with a cutlass and fired a chop wounding Griffith to his shoulder. However, before Blake could have reacted any further, Griffith retaliated by discharging a round.

The bullet, according to police struck Blake to his upper chest and he fell to the ground as his killer ran away – Griffith was later apprehended and while in custody, he reportedly admitted to shooting Blake.