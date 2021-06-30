Miner killed in Blackwater Backdam after mining pit caves in

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old miner was yesterday killed at approximately 16:30hrs. in the Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River, while he was working in the pit. The deceased is identified only as ‘Vibes’ from Four Miles, Port Kaituma.

Based on information received by this publication, on Monday afternoon the victim, one of five workers, was jetting in the mining pit when the dam that held slush from the tailings broke and slush began to run down.

An alarm was raised by the victim’s coworker and friend, Elroy Smith, resulting in the victim pinching the hose. The victim started to run in an attempt to save himself but the slush caught and covered him entirely. His motionless body was dug up and brought to higher to ground by his coworkers.

The victim was then placed on an ATV and transported to Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A wound was observed to his right hand. The body was then placed in the hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem. Investigations are still ongoing.