Man who robbed stall vendor gets nine months

Latest update June 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Kishan Alexander appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess, after he was found guilty of a robbery charge and was slapped with nine months imprisonment.
The charge read that on December 19, 2020, on Water and Croal Streets, Georgetown, Alexander, while armed with a knife and in the company of another who was armed with an offensive weapon, robbed Dimeah Jaisiri, a vendor of Stabroek Market, of one Samsung Galaxy J6 cell phone worth $60,000.
Jaisiri had left his stall and went to a store to purchase a quantity of boots to sell. As he was entering the store, Alexander approached the man and told him to be quiet and hit him several times in the head with the knife. At the same time, the other individual went into Jaisiri’s pocket and took the phone.
