Man charged for killing younger brother, cries before Magistrate

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, a tearful Quincy Chase was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he was charged for killing his younger brother.

The 27-year-old man of Lot 34 Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the capital charge of murder was read to him.

Chase, a security guard, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on June 25, at Cummings Street, Bourda, he murdered 24-year-old Paul Anthony Chase.

After remanding him, Chief Magistrate then adjourned the matter to July 22, 2021. Last Friday morning, Chase allegedly killed his younger brother at their mother’s Cummings Street residence. According to the police report, the two would usually visit their mother to have breakfast.

On the day of the incident, the dead man’s mother, Sonia Chase, had told reporters that her sons had a misunderstanding, which then got out of control. According to her, before the fatal stabbing, she had confronted Chase about something to which he denied. The woman said she did not question her son further but he ended up getting upset. As a result of this, she decided to call her husband who informed her to call the police. Sonia said she left and went into her bedroom to make the call, while doing so Chase got annoyed and followed her into the room. While turning around, he dealt one blow to her left eye before leaving the room.

Paul who was outside saw what had transpired and began to argue with Quincy who then armed himself with a knife to inflict the injuries.

Sonia stated that while she was still in her room, she heard a woman shouting, “Y’all stop!” When she got outside, she saw that Paul was bleeding, while the woman was shouting, “Murder! Murder!” While still in devastation, the woman said she would usually tell her sons that, “they should live in love; live as one,” no matter the circumstances.

Based on police report, Paul received two stabs wounds, one to his neck and the other to his chest. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital. His body was later removed and taken to Lyken Funeral Parlour for a post mortem examination. Quincy Chase was arrested and subsequently charged.