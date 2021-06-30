Latest update June 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kissoon’s termination – the facts

Jun 30, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

There has been a recent exchange, between former President Ramotar and Freddie Kissoon, in the letter columns. Among the issues referred to in the exchange is the determination of Freddie Kissoon`s employment by the University of Guyana.
In the exchange, Freddie Kissoon argues that he was dismissed wrongfully, while Ramotar argues that because Kissoon had attained the age of retirement, he was not offered a contract to continue as a lecturer at the University of Guyana.
Both gentlemen are patently wrong in their contentions. Ramotar`s resort to what a council member is reported to have said does not supplant the facts of the matter, to which I now refer. Kissoon after retiring from the employ of the University was offered and accepted a contract to continue in the employ of the University beyond the age of retirement. This offer was made based on a recommendation of his department and was endorsed to by the University`s Appointments Committee. The Council of the University subsequently terminated the contract under the clause of the contract that provided for either party to terminate with notice. This the Council did and caused him to be paid for the period of notice (in lieu of notice) thus giving immediate effect to the termination. Cause of termination was not a requirement of that contract/clause. This is very much like the provision, which is presently being used to terminate hundreds of contracts of employees of the Public Sector.
It is quite unfortunate that persons of the status of Ramotar and Kissoon are either not aware of the facts pertaining to matters on which they have chosen to comment publicly, or they are strangers to the truth for reasons best known to themselves. In either circumstance, it reeks of irresponsible behaviour by public figures.

Yours sincerely,
Vincent Alexander
Former Secretary to the Council of the University

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Fitness levels of players improving daily; warm up matches were key components – Assistant Coach Wilson Toledo

Fitness levels of players improving daily; warm up matches were key...

Jun 30, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup… By Franklin Wilson in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida compliments of the GFF Kaieteur News – Assistant Coach and Physical Trainer of the ‘Golden Jaguars’, Wilson...
Read More
Independence Cup playoffs rescheduled

Independence Cup playoffs rescheduled

Jun 30, 2021

GVF to host Intra-association exhibition match this Friday

GVF to host Intra-association exhibition match...

Jun 30, 2021

GBA names five-member team for AMBC youth qualifiers

GBA names five-member team for AMBC youth...

Jun 30, 2021

Producing an Olympian is Coach Blake’s proudest moment

Producing an Olympian is Coach Blake’s proudest...

Jun 30, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Solid, disciplined performance from ‘Golden Jaguars’, Ryan Kedhoo’s goal secure win over Bermuda in warm up clash

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Solid, disciplined...

Jun 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]