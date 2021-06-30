Kissoon’s termination – the facts

DEAR EDITOR,

There has been a recent exchange, between former President Ramotar and Freddie Kissoon, in the letter columns. Among the issues referred to in the exchange is the determination of Freddie Kissoon`s employment by the University of Guyana.

In the exchange, Freddie Kissoon argues that he was dismissed wrongfully, while Ramotar argues that because Kissoon had attained the age of retirement, he was not offered a contract to continue as a lecturer at the University of Guyana.

Both gentlemen are patently wrong in their contentions. Ramotar`s resort to what a council member is reported to have said does not supplant the facts of the matter, to which I now refer. Kissoon after retiring from the employ of the University was offered and accepted a contract to continue in the employ of the University beyond the age of retirement. This offer was made based on a recommendation of his department and was endorsed to by the University`s Appointments Committee. The Council of the University subsequently terminated the contract under the clause of the contract that provided for either party to terminate with notice. This the Council did and caused him to be paid for the period of notice (in lieu of notice) thus giving immediate effect to the termination. Cause of termination was not a requirement of that contract/clause. This is very much like the provision, which is presently being used to terminate hundreds of contracts of employees of the Public Sector.

It is quite unfortunate that persons of the status of Ramotar and Kissoon are either not aware of the facts pertaining to matters on which they have chosen to comment publicly, or they are strangers to the truth for reasons best known to themselves. In either circumstance, it reeks of irresponsible behaviour by public figures.

Yours sincerely,

Vincent Alexander

Former Secretary to the Council of the University