Independence Cup playoffs rescheduled

Kaieteur News – The playoff stage of the WeCare Community Services and Promotion Inaugural Independence softball cup which was scheduled for Sunday last at NOC ground, Region two will now be played at a later date.

According to the organisers the games were rescheduled due to the inclement weather and they are yet to decide on a new date for the playoffs which will see Speedboat of region three playing Region two winner Golden Fleece, Slayers XI of region three facing region two runner up Adventure before the two winners battle for a spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Home Line Furnishing of New Amsterdam is the latest entity to support the competition. The entity handed over a cheque and a trophy to the organisers at a simple ceremony held recently. There are over $200,000 in cash and other prizes to be awarded to the winner, runner-up and man-of-the-match in the final among other outstanding performers.

Warner Brothers of region six have already booked their place in the final.

Speedboat, Warner Brothers and Slayers XI have released their teams.

Teams- Speedboat; Wazeer Hussain (C), Greg Singh, Safraz Esau, Shazim Hussain, Safraz Karim, Beepaul Bandoo, Lennox Marks, Ameer Mohamed, Peter Alleyne, Wasim Sundar, Navin Singh, Fawad Esau and Vickash Dhanpaul.

Warner Brothers – David Lukenauth, Kishar Gangaram, Eon Hooper, Mahendra Singh, Andy, Narine, Martin Singh, Devin Haimchandraji, Chandrashekar Arjune, Bisham Permaul, Keion Sinclair, Anthony Arjune, Kishar Durga, Ramnarine Jugisteer and Randy Baichan.

Slayers XI- Boventure Realine, Michael Mathura, Ricardo Christiani, Andre Seepersaud, Salim Janat, Devanand Persaud, Lincoln Leander, Vickram Sharinga, Mahendra Persaud, Marine Show, Avinash Jagasar, Asif Ousman and Avaskar Jagasar.