Henry boys’ relative among four remanded for Haresh Singh’s murder

Kaieteur News – Shortly after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) returned advice, the four men who were in custody for the murder of West Coast Berbice teenager Haresh Singh of No.3 Village, West Coast Berbice were yesterday charged with the capital offence of murder.

The men, Phillip Anderson called ‘Ratman’, 29 of Lot 25 No.3 Village, West Coast Berbice; Joel Gittens called ‘Bolo’, 27 of Jangotown, East Coast Demerara; and Charles Scott called ‘Bucko’, 21 of Lot 29 Jarvis Street, Rosignol, Berbice; and Henry relative, Gladston Henry called ‘Gladwin Henry’, aka ‘Soldier man’, 27 of No.3 Village, West Coast Berbice were arrested by ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes Unit and were charged yesterday with murder committed on the 9th September, 2020 at Number 3 Village, West Coast Berbice.

The men appeared virtually before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court and were not required to plead to the indictable charge. They were subsequently remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to 12th July, 2021. The matter was also transferred to the Blairmont Magistrate Court for report.

About a week ago, three of the men were arrested and as investigations intensified into the murder of Haresh Singh, ranks from the Major Crimes Unit grilled the men in custody and at least one of the suspects cracked under intense interrogation and reportedly confessed to being a part of the plot and murder of Singh. He implicated the three others in the brutal crime and named a relative of the Henry boys as the mastermind behind the killing to revenge the death of Isaiah and Joel Henry whose butchered bodies were found in the Cotton Tree Backdam three weeks prior to Singh’s death. A wanted bulletin was issued by the GPF for Gladston Henry, who later turned himself over to authorities in the company of his lawyer, Nigel Hughes.

Violent protest actions had erupted on the West Coast Berbice that dragged on for days, vehicles were burnt, people were brutalised, robbed and terrorised. Several persons including the grandfather of Haresh Singh were arrested and questioned in connection with the murders of Isaiah and Joel; however, these men were released after the police found that that there was no evidence to keep them further in custody.

Following the release of Haresh Singh’s grandfather and the other men, Singh’s relatives told Kaieteur News that they were taunted and terrorised by relatives of the Henry boys. On the day of Singh’s death, he was on his way on his motorcycle to the No.3 Backdam to carry water for his other relatives when he was attacked, battered to the head and about his body and left to die. His motorcycle was burnt and he was found barely breathing by relatives. Singh was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed some 15 minutes later.

Earlier this year, on March 7, 2021 the brother of one of the Henry boys, Mark Henry called ‘Chips man’ was charged for the murder of his neighbour Surujdeo Deochand called ‘Sarjie’. Deochand was found dead with chop wounds about his body in his home on March 30, 2021. He was the neighbour of Mark Henry and was one of the men who was arrested and released for the murders of Isaiah and Joel Henry. Mark Henry while in custody had confessed to killing Deochand to revenge the Henry boys’ deaths, he is currently on remand for the murder.